Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ a technical report (the "Technical Report") supporting the previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its Kandiolé Gold Project in Mali in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Technical Report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kandiole Project, Mali, West Africa", has an effective date of February 20, 2026, and a filing date of April 16, 2026. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report supports the results previously disclosed in the Company's March 2, 2026 news release and there are no material differences from those results.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area hosting producing gold mines, including B2Gold's Fekola Mine, which lies on a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole, as well as major gold deposits located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including statements regarding the results of the PEA, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mining industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainties involved in the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits, resources or reserves; the uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates and the ability to economically exploit resources and reserves; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health and safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of the Company to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of the Company, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with foreign governments and risks associated with international business activities, as well as those risks described in public disclosure documents filed by the Company. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292903

Source: Roscan Gold Corporation