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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 23:02 Uhr
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ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Conclave of Fellows Welcomes 2026 Class

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) Conclave of Fellows honored seventeen physicians with the designation of Fellow of the ACOFP and one with the designation of Distinguished Fellow of the ACOFP during its 63rd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars in Orlando, Florida.

The designation of Fellow is bestowed upon candidates who have contributed outstanding national and local service through teaching, authorship, research, or professional leadership. Additionally, these individuals have demonstrated a commitment to the health and welfare of their patients and to the future of osteopathic family medicine.

The 2026 class of the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows includes:

  • Daryl Callahan, DO, FACOFP

  • Seth Carter, DO, FACOFP

  • Alissa Cohen, DO, FACOFP

  • Philip Cruz, DO, FACOFP

  • Jayme Decker, DO, FACOFP

  • Eugene DiBetta Jr., DO, FACOFP

  • Matthew Else, DO, MBA, FACOFP

  • Steven Ferreira, DO, FACOFP

  • Kathleen Henley, DO, FACOFP

  • Maleshea Hopkins, DO, FACOFP

  • Katheryn Kuehner, DO, FACOFP

  • Anthony Nazione, DO, FACOFP

  • Katherine Pederson, DO, FACOFP

  • Jessica Richter, DO, MPH, FACOFP

  • Danielle Schehr-Kimble, DO, FACOFP

  • Jennifer Sepede, DO, FACOFP

  • Lauren Strohm, DO, FACOFP

During the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows Ceremony, one physician was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the ACOFP for his exceptional service to the organization and the osteopathic family medicine profession. This year's Distinguished Fellow Award recipient was:

  • Lorenzo L. Pence, DO, FACOFP dist.

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

Contact

Emily Bennett, Director of Communications and Engagement
emilyb@acofp.org
(847) 952-5100

SOURCE: ACOFP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/american-college-of-osteopathic-family-physicians-conclave-of-fellows-1154051

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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