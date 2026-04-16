ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Conclave of Fellows Welcomes 2026 Class

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) Conclave of Fellows honored seventeen physicians with the designation of Fellow of the ACOFP and one with the designation of Distinguished Fellow of the ACOFP during its 63rd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars in Orlando, Florida.
The designation of Fellow is bestowed upon candidates who have contributed outstanding national and local service through teaching, authorship, research, or professional leadership. Additionally, these individuals have demonstrated a commitment to the health and welfare of their patients and to the future of osteopathic family medicine.
The 2026 class of the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows includes:
Daryl Callahan, DO, FACOFP
Seth Carter, DO, FACOFP
Alissa Cohen, DO, FACOFP
Philip Cruz, DO, FACOFP
Jayme Decker, DO, FACOFP
Eugene DiBetta Jr., DO, FACOFP
Matthew Else, DO, MBA, FACOFP
Steven Ferreira, DO, FACOFP
Kathleen Henley, DO, FACOFP
Maleshea Hopkins, DO, FACOFP
Katheryn Kuehner, DO, FACOFP
Anthony Nazione, DO, FACOFP
Katherine Pederson, DO, FACOFP
Jessica Richter, DO, MPH, FACOFP
Danielle Schehr-Kimble, DO, FACOFP
Jennifer Sepede, DO, FACOFP
Lauren Strohm, DO, FACOFP
During the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows Ceremony, one physician was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the ACOFP for his exceptional service to the organization and the osteopathic family medicine profession. This year's Distinguished Fellow Award recipient was:
Lorenzo L. Pence, DO, FACOFP dist.
About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians
Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.
Contact
Emily Bennett, Director of Communications and Engagement
emilyb@acofp.org
(847) 952-5100
SOURCE: ACOFP
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https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/american-college-of-osteopathic-family-physicians-conclave-of-fellows-1154051