CAVU Resources, Inc.: CAVU Resources Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company Settles Approximately $2.3 Million in Legacy Debt, Reports Net Income of $4.1 Million from Non-Cash Debt Extinguishment Gains, and Advances PBS Recon Inc. Merger.

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC:CAVR) (the "Company" or "CAVR"), a vertically integrated holding company, today announced unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company has settled approximately $2.3 million in legacy debt, realized net income of $4.1 million from non-cash debt extinguishment gains, and completed the PBS Recon Inc. and Post.Bid.Ship., Inc. Merger.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Income from Debt Settlement Gains: $4,097,365 (FY2024: $125,169 from discontinued operations). Net income in FY2025 is attributable entirely to non-cash gains recognized upon extinguishment of legacy liabilities. The Company had no revenue from continuing operations in either period.

Debt Reduction: Total liabilities decreased from $5,098,291 at December 31, 2024, to $2,784,330 at December 31, 2025, a reduction of approximately $2,313,961, or 45.4%. Approximately $2,194,965 in additional share settlement obligations remained authorized and pending issuance as of December 31, 2025. Management expects the majority of these obligations to be settled through share issuances in the first quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet: Stockholders' deficit improved from ($2,639,342) at December 31, 2024, to stockholders' equity of $1,710,628 at December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of non-cash debt extinguishment gains.

Operational Focus: The Company continued its strategic restructuring during 2025, including the settlement of legacy convertible debt, the elimination of contingent litigation risks, and the advancement of the proposed merger.

Key 2025 Transactions and Developments

Debt Settlements: During fiscal year 2025, the Company extinguished or restructured the following material liabilities:

-EROP Enterprises LLC - First Tranche: In May 2025, the Company issued 173,000,000 shares of common stock in settlement of approximately $1,650,000 in legacy acquisition debt pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, generating a non-cash gain on extinguishment of $1,598,100.

-Sinacori MCA Assumption: The Company confirmed the acquiring party's assumption of approximately $2,500,000 in MCA and term loan obligations at the August 2023 divestiture, resulting in the recognition of a $2,500,000 non-cash gain.

-Robert E. Silver Settlement: On May 6, 2025, the Company settled all outstanding obligations with former officer Robert E. Silver, including the issuance of 20,254,500 shares of common stock (fair value: $70,890), the transfer of U.S. Patent No. 11,298,587, and the execution of an $18,000 amended promissory note (10% per annum), resulting in a net non-cash gain of $2,735.

-EMA Financial LLC: The Company settled its convertible promissory note with EMA Financial LLC subsequent to December 31, 2025, extinguishing $166,457 in outstanding obligations for a $15,000 cash payment and generating a gain of $151,457.

PBS Recon Inc. / Post.Bid.Ship, Inc. Merger

The Company completed the merger of PBS Recon Inc., a subsidiary, with Post.Bid.Ship, Inc. ("PBS"), a freight logistics technology company. PBS is a software technology platform that CAVU purchased in 2021 but never utilized. This transportation management software was originally developed at the University of Arizona. PBS's application supports API integration with any transportation management system. PBS has enabled over $26 million of freight shipments, with 461 carriers delivering more than 28,000 loads. PBS's platform will be seamlessly integrated into a software technology stack that includes TMS applications, load bidding, tracking, and full back-office operations.

PBS founders, entrepreneurs and technologists passionate about serving the freight industry, collaborated to develop the PBS online freight marketplace, which eventually served more than 11,000 users. The company evolved into a technology provider to Fortune 1000 companies and recently earned two awards: CIO Review's designation as one of the "20 Most Promising Oracle Solution Providers 2019" and FreightWaves FreightTech Top 100 Innovators. The merged entity will operate two divisions: (i) a technology-enabled shipping brokerage utilizing proprietary AI for automated freight matching, and (ii) a hard-asset trucking division.

The PBS management system is designed to help address driver shortages, rising freight costs, capacity constraints, and other industry challenges. Digital freight matching and automated back-office systems help bridge this gap, allowing independent agents, carriers, and the companies that rely on them to provide the most cost-efficient service possible. This move will allow each shareholder to benefit from the growth of these business models while reducing future shareholder dilution at CAVU. The company website is postbidship.com.

Management Commentary

"2025 was a transformative year for CAVU Resources. We eliminated legacy debt, resolved potential litigation exposure, and established a new business model designed to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. Through structured dividend spinout arrangements, shareholders will have the opportunity to participate directly in the growth of the Company's operating businesses. We are committed to a strategy centered on revenue-generating assets and disciplined capital allocation."

- William C. Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, CAVU Resources Inc.

"We have completed our first merger of the PBS Recon, Inc. spinout, pending FINRA approval. Our strategic focus going forward is on acquiring cash-flow-generating businesses in the logistics and energy sectors, while maintaining a corporate policy that prohibits high-cost convertible financing. The restructuring completed in 2025 has established a significantly stronger foundation from which to execute this strategy."

- David Munoz Guillioli, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, CAVU Resources Inc.

CAVU RESOURCES INC.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a vertically integrated holding company focused on developing and building undervalued assets and managing a diversified portfolio of disruptive technologies. More recently, the Company has refined its strategic focus and repositioned itself as a long-term holding company dedicated to acquiring and developing durable, cash-flow-generating businesses. Consistent with this approach, the Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two primary sectors: (i) logistics and transportation, including technology-enabled freight and supply chain solutions, and (ii) energy and infrastructure opportunities, including renewable and low-cost energy applications.

As part of its forward-looking strategy, the Company is evaluating opportunities, including energy-efficient data infrastructure, digital asset-related treasury strategies, and other capital allocation initiatives aligned with its long-term value-creation philosophy. These initiatives remain in the evaluation stage and are subject to capital availability, market conditions, and regulatory considerations.

The Company is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital formation initiatives to support its growth objectives. However, its ability to execute this strategy is dependent on obtaining additional financing, completing due diligence, negotiating definitive agreements, and receiving required regulatory approvals. The Company website is www.cavuri.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING FINANCIAL RESULTS

CAUTION: These financial results are UNAUDITED and have NOT been reviewed by an independent registered public accounting firm. The Company generated ZERO revenue from continuing operations in fiscal years 2025 and 2024. The net income figure of $4,097,365 reported for fiscal year 2025 consists entirely of NON-CASH, NON-RECURRING gains arising from the extinguishment and restructuring of legacy debt obligations pursuant to ASC 470-50 and related guidance. These gains do not represent cash received, revenue earned, or income from business operations, and are not indicative of future performance. The Company had no cash-generating operations during the reporting period. Cash at December 31, 2025 was $0. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. An investment in the Company's securities involves a high degree of risk. Investors are strongly cautioned that: (i) these results should not be relied upon as an indicator of the Company's financial condition or prospects; (ii) the financial statements referenced herein have not been audited and are subject to material revision; (iii) the 2021 and 2022 annual audits have not been completed; and (iv) investors should review the Company's complete financial statements, notes thereto, risk factors, and all other disclosures before making any investment decision.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future operations, strategies, financial position, prospects, plans, goals, and objectives, as well as statements containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategies, dependence on key personnel, economic and business conditions, and general market factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any forward-looking statements if actual results differ materially from those anticipated.

Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the goals or plans described herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Billy Robinson

CAVU Resources Inc.

br@cavuri.com

504-722-7402

SOURCE: CAVU Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cavu-resources-inc.-otc-cavr-reports-full-year-2025-financial-res-1158362