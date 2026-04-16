Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is expanding its legacy Dynaflex line with the addition of Dynaflex Ultimate, the latest DAP innovation in advanced latex sealants. Developed with professional performance in mind, Dynaflex Ultimate boasts remarkable flexibility, adhesion, and all-weather durability in residential and commercial sealing applications.

Available in white and clear formulas, Dynaflex Ultimate is designed specifically for window, door, siding, and trim applications. With its Triple Action Advantage, Dynaflex Ultimate offers:

Class 50 and 35 performance - The white formula meets ASTM C920, Class 50 for excellent flexibility and long-lasting durability; the clear formula meets Class 35.

- The white formula meets ASTM C920, Class 50 for excellent flexibility and long-lasting durability; the clear formula meets Class 35. Cold-weather application - Formulated for easy gunning, tooling, and adhesion in temperatures as low as 20°F with the white formula, and 30°F with the clear formula, extending the sealing season.

- Formulated for easy gunning, tooling, and adhesion in temperatures as low as 20°F with the white formula, and 30°F with the clear formula, extending the sealing season. Wet-surface adhesion - Bonds to wet surfaces, ensuring reliable sealing performance even in damp or unpredictable job site conditions.

"One of the biggest challenges on the job site is staying productive when the weather turns cold," said Megan Youngs, director of product management at DAP. "The Dynaflex Ultimate white formula can be applied in temperatures as low as 20°F, and the clear formula can be applied in temperatures as low as 30°F, which means projects don't have to wait until spring. Whether you're sealing windows in Minneapolis or installing siding in Buffalo, this sealant performs when and where pros need it most."

Dynaflex Ultimate also offers fast finishing. The white formula is paint- and rain-ready in just 30 minutes, while the clear formula is ready in 1 hour, allowing for fast project completion without sacrificing durability. The advanced formula provides shrink resistance, easy gunning, tooling, and water cleanup, as well as lifetime resistance to mold, mildew, and algae, helping contractors deliver long-lasting, professional results.

"Dynaflex Ultimate brings together the qualities contractors and remodelers rely on - flexibility, adhesion, and ease of use - all while solving long-standing challenges like low-temperature and wet-surface applications," said Youngs. "It's the best of both worlds, with the ability to be applied in low temperatures along with the paintability and ease of use that latex provides."

Dynaflex Ultimate is formulated to deliver seals that pros can trust and homeowners can count on. With its ability to adhere to wood, vinyl, fiber cement, aluminum, and composites, it ensures strong, lasting protection against air, water, and moisture intrusion.

Available in white and clear 10.1 fl. oz. cartridges, Dynaflex Ultimate can be found at The Home Depot and in other select hardware stores and home centers across North America.

For more information, visit the Dynaflex Ultimate product page on dap.com.





Dynaflex Ultimate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12295/293002_1eff509fb453c8fc_002full.jpg

# # #

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 160 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers, and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.



For more information about DAP products and applications, visit dap.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293002

Source: DAP Global Inc.