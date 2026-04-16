The new Trane Advanced Technology Training Center delivers hands-on training for the company's industry-leading HVAC technician workforce

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today celebrated the launch of its new Trane Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to shape the future of the commercial HVAC technician workforce. The 45,000-square-foot facility the largest and most technologically advanced of its kind in the world is located at the company's North America headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina.

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Trane Technologies' new Trane Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC) is the largest and most technologically advanced of its kind in the world and is located at the company's North America headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina

"The launch of the ATTC represents an important investment in the future of our industry," said Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "As building systems become more connected, more efficient, and more sophisticated, the expertise required to service them continues to grow. This center empowers Trane's technician network the largest and most experienced in the world to support these next-generation systems with confidence."

With capacity for up to 4,500 students per year and over 100,000 annual training hours, the ATTC provides immersive, hands-on experiences that equip technicians with the necessary skills to commission, maintain, repair, and optimize increasingly complex climate control systems essential to ensuring optimal performance, delivering industry-leading levels of uptime and reliability, and protecting our customers' investments in sustainable buildings and mission-critical environments.

Built to support technicians at every career stage, the ATTC offers multiple learning pathways that combine in-person laboratory instruction with complementary e-learning modules. This hybrid approach expands access to industry-leading training nationwide, ensuring technicians gain real-world, applied experience with the latest technologies.

Earlier today, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein toured the ATTC, gaining a close look at the cutting-edge technologies and hands-on training opportunities available to technicians at every stage of their careers. The visit, part of an executive roundtable on clean energy, innovation, and economic growth hosted at the Trane Technologies campus, underscored North Carolina's leadership in the clean energy economy and the importance of clean energy availability for businesses across the state.

The launch of the ATTC builds on several years of strategic investments at Trane Technologies' North America headquarters. In 2024 and 2025, the company invested more than $50 million in the ATTC as well as a state-of-the-art engineering and R&D lab for compressor development testing and full-scale chiller performance evaluation across a wide range of operating conditions.

The ATTC also expands on the strong foundation of Trane Technologies' technician training programs in La Crosse, Wisconsin and St. Paul, Minnesota, offering technicians across the country increased access to hands-on, industry-leading development opportunities.

Trane Technologies employs thousands of highly skilled technicians across the United States and around the world-the largest and most capable technician workforce in the industry. The company continues to expand its bench of technical talent and expects to hire more than 1,000 additional technicians over the next 18 months as demand for advanced HVAC systems continues to grow.

As part of its broader commitment to developing the next generation of HVAC professionals, Trane Technologies operates the Trane Commercial HVAC Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP), a nationally registered four-year apprenticeship accredited by the U.S. Department of Labor. Since its launch in 2023, TAP has enrolled nearly 300 apprentices across the United States.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to anticipated benefits of our Advanced Technology Training Center, our projected future demand for technical talent, and our outlook on the markets in which we operate. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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