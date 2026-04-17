CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. Reports Year-End 2025 Financial Results

OXNARD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:CDTI) ("CDTi" or the "Company"), a leader in catalyst engineering and coating technology for emissions control, carbon capture and methane abatement, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

CDTi CEO Matthew Beale said, "CDTi delivered growth and profitability in 2025 as favorable trends in our chosen markets began fueling increased demand for our products and technology. Our ongoing investment in developing a unique set of capabilities for the emissions control market positions us to respond to an emerging investment surge in the onsite power market, where emissions systems manufacturers are drawn to our catalyst development and coating technology. These same skill sets are being deployed in high growth decarbonization markets, including methane abatement and carbon capture, where CDTi's domain expertise has secured engineering and preproduction coating business with global energy companies that are leading the commercialization of these technologies."

"The fast-increasing demand for onsite power production, together with the prioritization of energy security and independence globally, is triggering a generational investment cycle that is expected to unfold over the next five to 10 years. Catalysts - and coated monoliths in particular - are vital to the emissions control and decarbonization solutions that are integral to the expansion of the world's power infrastructure. We believe that our identity as the leading pure-play catalyst engineering and coating technology company for these markets positions CDTi for sustained growth," Beale said.

Operating Highlights

Progressed with customer sponsored carbon capture catalyst development project for global energy company;

Entered prototyping phase of methane abatement catalyst development project for global energy company;

Developed ammonia slip catalyst technology for the power generation emissions control market;

Created novel sulfur adsorption technology for methane abatement applications; and

Began catalyst development program for stationary engine OEM.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $9.9 million, compared to $9.0 million for 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to growing demand for catalyst and coating technology for emissions control systems;

Gross margin was 39%, compared to 38% for 2024;

Total operating expenses for 2025 were $3.8 million compared to $3.5 million in 2024, with the increase driven mainly by investment in catalyst engineering resources;

Operating income was $124,000, compared to an operating loss of $96,000 in 2024; and

Cash on hand at Dec. 31, 2025 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.5 million at Dec. 31, 2024 with the decrease driven by investments in production capacity and working capital.

The Company's audited financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2025 and for the fiscal year then ended are available at www.cdti.com.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCID:CDTI) is a leading provider of catalyst engineering and coating technology for emissions control, carbon capture and methane abatement. For more information, please visit www.cdti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not statements of historical fact. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "may", "will", "would", "intends", "estimates", and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, which involve substantial uncertainty and risk. In this document, the Company includes forward-looking statements regarding the capabilities of and new markets for its products and technologies and the status of new technologies, and the impact of those products and technologies on the Company's future financial performance, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially, including, among other risks and uncertainties, those relating to the following: (i) that the Company may not be able to successfully implement, or implement at all, its strategic priorities; streamline its operations or align its organization and infrastructure with the anticipated business; meet expectations or projections; decrease costs; increase sales; obtain adequate funding; retain or secure customers; increase its customer base; protect its intellectual property; successfully evolve into an advanced materials supplier or, even if successful, increase profitability; successfully market new products; obtain product verifications or approvals; attract or retain key personnel; validate, optimize and scale powder-to-coat capability; or realize benefits from investments; (ii) funding for and enforcement and tightening of emissions controls, standards and regulations; (iii) prices of PGM and rare earth metals; (iv) royalty and other restrictions on sales in certain Asian countries; (v) supply disruptions or failures; (vi) regulatory, marketing and competitive factors; and (vii) environmental harm or damages. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date of such statements and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Hashtags: Decarbonization CarbonCapture MethaneAbatement EmissionsControl CleanEnergy OTCMarkets SmallCapStocks GrowthInvesting ClimateInvesting ImpactInvesting AIInfrastructure

Investor Relations Contact Information

+1 805 486 4649

investors@cdti.com

[Tables to follow]

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 9,950 $ 9,013 Cost of revenues 6,058 5,572 Gross profit 3,892 3,441 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,190 1,154 Selling, general and administrative 2,578 2,383 Total operating expenses 3,768 3,537 Operating income (loss) 124 (96 ) Other income/(loss), net 4 (6 ) Income/(loss) before income tax 128 (102 ) Provision for income taxes (benefit) 47 13 Net income/(loss) 81 (115 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (46 ) 21 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 35 $ (94 )

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 804 $ 1,458 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 and $70 1,687 1,116 Inventories 1,057 981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76 103 Total current assets 3,624 3,658 Property and equipment, net 944 442 Intangible assets, net 57 119 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 962 1,109 Other assets 103 104 Total assets $ 5,690 $ 5,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 575 $ 471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 840 757 Operating lease liability, current 156 127 Liability for income taxes 5 1 Total current liabilities 1,576 1,356 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 856 1,012 Total liabilities 2,432 2,368 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share: authorized 100,000; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share: 50,000,000 shares authorized, 4,501,301 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 241,965 241,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,116 ) (6,162 ) Accumulated deficit (232,636 ) (232,717 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,258 3,064 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,690 $ 5,432

SOURCE: CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cdti-advanced-materials-inc.-reports-year-end-2025-financial-results-1158355