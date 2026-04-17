



KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Procurement and supply chain leaders from across the ASEAN region will convene in Kuala Lumpur for the 4th Annual ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit 2026 (APIS 2026), taking place on 12-13 May 2026 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.About the SummitOrganized by CT Event Asia, the summit serves as a regional platform bringing together Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs), procurement directors, supply chain leaders, and technology innovators to explore the strategies, technologies, and leadership approaches shaping the future of procurement.As procurement continues to evolve into a strategic driver of enterprise value, organizations across industries are facing unprecedented challenges including rising costs, supplier volatility, ESG expectations, regulatory complexity, and rapid digital transformation.APIS 2026 aims to address these challenges by providing practical insights, real-world case studies, and collaborative discussions that empower procurement leaders to navigate this evolving landscape.Summit TopicsThe summit will feature expert speakers and industry leaders sharing perspectives on key topics such as:Digital procurement transformation and AI-powered sourcingBuilding resilient and agile supply chainsSupplier innovation and strategic collaborationESG and sustainable procurement practicesThe evolving role of procurement leadership in enterprise strategyMasterclass WorkshopIn addition to the two-day summit, the event will also feature an exclusive Masterclass Workshop delivered by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) , the globally recognised professional body for procurement and supply chain management.This full-day masterclass will provide delegates with practical frameworks, strategic insights, and professional learning designed to help procurement leaders strengthen their capabilities in navigating complex procurement environments and driving organisational transformation.ASEAN Procurement Innovation Awards 2026Another key highlight of the event is the ASEAN Procurement Innovation Awards 2026 , which recognises outstanding organisations and leaders who have demonstrated excellence in procurement transformation, innovation, and supply chain performance across the ASEAN region.Networking and CollaborationThe role of procurement has never been more strategic. APIS 2026 provides a platform where procurement leaders can exchange ideas, learn from transformation journeys, and build meaningful connections that drive innovation and resilience across supply chains.The summit will also offer valuable opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among senior procurement professionals and solution providers supporting procurement transformation.Event Details:ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit 202612-13 May 2026 - Summit14 May 2026 - CIPS Masterclass WorkshopSheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaFor more information and to request the full agenda, visit: https://www.procureasean.com/requestAbout CT Event AsiaCT Event Asia is a regional event organizer specializing in high-level B2B conferences, executive summits, and industry forums across Asia. The company brings together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to facilitate knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic collaboration across key sectors.Media Contact:Amina KanteCT Event Asiaaminak@cteventasia.com+601161888699Source: CT Event AsiaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.