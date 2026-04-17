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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 03:12 Uhr
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DMEGC Solar Boosts Agri-PV Performance with G12RT-Powered Greenhouse Solutions

JINHUA, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 manufacturer of solar modules, recently announced the evolution of its Greenhouse range, now available with the G12RT cell. This technological transition marks a new milestone in the development of dedicated photovoltaic solutions for Agri-PV, Horti-PV and overhead applications.

DMEGC Solar's Greenhouse modules, already deployed across numerous agricultural and horticultural projects, were previously based on M10RT cell technology. With the introduction of the widely recognized and adopted G12RT cells, DMEGC Solar is advancing its transparent module solutions while retaining the essential features required for agricultural and horticultural use.

This evolution delivers:

  • Higher power output per module
  • A significantly wider variety of available solutions
  • Improved compatibility with modern electrical architectures
  • Industrial and technological continuity with the rest of DMEGC Solar's module portfolio

The new generation Greenhouse G12RT range now covers a broad spectrum of light transmission, from 2% to 50% transparency, allowing users to finely tune the balance between agronomic light requirements and electrical production goals.

Depending on the configuration, the range offers:

  • High-transmission modules for light-demanding crops
  • Intermediate solutions balancing agronomic needs and energy yield
  • Low-transmission, high-wattage modules for projects seeking enhanced power generation on greenhouse roofs

Thus, transparency is no longer an end in itself but becomes a design parameter-adjustable according to crop type, climate, greenhouse structure, and operator objectives.

The G12RT Greenhouse modules retain the technical fundamentals that have made the range robust:

  • N-type bifacial technology
  • Glass-glass construction suited to agricultural environments
  • High mechanical strength, compatible with the climatic and structural demands of greenhouses
  • Differentiated electrical architectures based on power levels, facilitating management of partial shading inherent to greenhouse structures

This design allows direct integration into new-build or renovated greenhouses, without compromising agronomic principles or cultivation practices.

With the shift from M10RT to G12RT, DMEGC Solar is not introducing a disruption but a controlled evolution of its Greenhouse range. This transition reflects a commitment to technological longevity, offering developers, farmers, and investors a solution aligned with current PV standards while remaining specifically designed for greenhouse agriculture.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-boosts-agri-pv-performance-with-g12rt-powered-greenhouse-solutions-302745456.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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