Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 05:24 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APES Auto Parts Expo Shanghai: Breaking the Sourcing Ceiling: APES 2026 Shanghai Unlocks Unfiltered Access to China's Premier Auto Parts Factories

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APES 2026 (Auto Parts Expo Shanghai) is poised to redefine the landscape of the automotive aftermarket, announcing its upcoming edition at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC Shanghai) from August 5-7, 2026. As the industry pivots toward a more resilient and integrated future, this premier event stands as a testament to the technological passion and ingenuity shaping modern mobility.

As a strategic hub for the global automotive community, APES 2026 will encompass 60,000 sqm of exhibition space dedicated to the technological passion driving modern mobility. With over 2,000 premier manufacturers under one roof, the expo cultivates a dynamic ecosystem where global distributors and wholesalers can engage directly with the architects of the automotive future. It is here, at the heart of the industry, that meaningful dialogue begins and strategic alliances are forged.

APES 2026 creates a direct connection between global buyers and the source of production, streamlining the supply chain to unlock cost advantages and enhance profitability. With comprehensive coverage spanning the full ICE and NEV ecosystem, the event showcases everything from traditional engine, suspension, and electrical systems to cutting-edge NEV "Three-Electric" systems-battery, motor, and electronic control-as well as smart connectivity solutions.

The expo will bring together two strategic sourcing pillars: a concentrated showcase of China's premier industrial clusters-Taizhou for molds and plastics, Wenzhou for electronics, Qinghe for filters, Yuhuan for chassis and valves, Ruian for braking systems, Shiyan for commercial vehicles, and Changzhou for lighting and body parts, alongside a dedicated zone for maintenance and wear parts, featuring high-demand essentials such as filters, oils, brake pads, and tires.

Scheduled for August 2026, APES 2026 brings together global buyers and premier suppliers to strengthen supply chains and capture emerging opportunities ahead of the peak sales season. Pre-registered professional buyers are eligible for an exclusive host of hospitality benefits-including complimentary accommodation, factory tours, airport shuttle services, and special gifts for early registrants-designed to elevate the sourcing experience. Register now HERE and join thousands of industry leaders in Shanghai to optimize your supply chain for 2026 and beyond.

More details are available at Homepage.

CONTACT US:
Email: apeschina@huamogroup.com
Wechat: +86 136 7186 2785 (Add by ID)
WhatsApp: +86 134 7240 9269 (Add to Contact)
Facebook | LinkedIn: APES-Auto Parts Expo Shanghai
Instagram: @apeschina (Follow/Search)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958185/20260416143018_77_3760.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-the-sourcing-ceiling-apes-2026-shanghai-unlocks-unfiltered-access-to-chinas-premier-auto-parts-factories-302745540.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.