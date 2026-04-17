Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 07:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XAEL-AI Officially Enters the U.S. Market, Continuing Its Success in China

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / The XAEL-AI platform has attracted over 100,000 U.S. users to experience intelligent wealth management.

Following its remarkable success in the Chinese market, XAEL-AI - a cutting-edge artificial intelligence investment platform - has announced its official entry into the U.S. market. To date, over 100,000 American users are already experiencing XAEL-AI's intelligent investment services.

Leveraging advanced algorithms and a user-friendly interface, XAEL-AI has already helped users in China, the United States, and several other countries achieve efficient and intelligent investment management.

In the U.S. market, the platform will continue to provide both new and existing users with more investment opportunities through AI-driven investment analysis and reward mechanisms. Users can not only track market dynamics in real time and make informed decisions, but also participate in the platform's lucky draws and reward activities, making the investment experience more engaging and enriching.

Platform Highlights:

  • Intelligent AI Algorithms: Real-time market trend analysis with a user-friendly interface to help users make efficient decisions.

  • Transparent Mechanism: Earnings and rewards are open and transparent, accessible for users to check at any time.

  • Community Support: A combination of online and offline engagement to build a proactive and mutually supportive investment community.

  • Absolute Security Safeguard: User funds and personal information are protected at the highest level, ensuring a worry-free investment experience.

XAEL-AI's entry into the U.S. market marks a new chapter in its global expansion plan. Moving forward, the platform will continue its commitment to delivering intelligent and innovative investment experiences for users worldwide, enabling more people to enjoy the benefits of efficient wealth management powered by AI.

Contact Media

Company Name:XAEL-AI PTY LTD
Email: info@xael-ai.net
Website:http://www.xael-ai.net
Contact Person:Ethan

SOURCE: XAEL-AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/xael-ai-officially-enters-the-u.s.-market-continuing-its-success-1158455

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.