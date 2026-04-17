XAEL-AI Officially Enters the U.S. Market, Continuing Its Success in China

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / The XAEL-AI platform has attracted over 100,000 U.S. users to experience intelligent wealth management.

Following its remarkable success in the Chinese market, XAEL-AI - a cutting-edge artificial intelligence investment platform - has announced its official entry into the U.S. market. To date, over 100,000 American users are already experiencing XAEL-AI's intelligent investment services.

Leveraging advanced algorithms and a user-friendly interface, XAEL-AI has already helped users in China, the United States, and several other countries achieve efficient and intelligent investment management.

In the U.S. market, the platform will continue to provide both new and existing users with more investment opportunities through AI-driven investment analysis and reward mechanisms. Users can not only track market dynamics in real time and make informed decisions, but also participate in the platform's lucky draws and reward activities, making the investment experience more engaging and enriching.

Platform Highlights:

Intelligent AI Algorithms: Real-time market trend analysis with a user-friendly interface to help users make efficient decisions.

Transparent Mechanism: Earnings and rewards are open and transparent, accessible for users to check at any time.

Community Support: A combination of online and offline engagement to build a proactive and mutually supportive investment community.

Absolute Security Safeguard: User funds and personal information are protected at the highest level, ensuring a worry-free investment experience.

XAEL-AI's entry into the U.S. market marks a new chapter in its global expansion plan. Moving forward, the platform will continue its commitment to delivering intelligent and innovative investment experiences for users worldwide, enabling more people to enjoy the benefits of efficient wealth management powered by AI.

Contact Media

Company Name:XAEL-AI PTY LTD

Email: info@xael-ai.net

Website:http://www.xael-ai.net

Contact Person:Ethan

SOURCE: XAEL-AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/xael-ai-officially-enters-the-u.s.-market-continuing-its-success-1158455