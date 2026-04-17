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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
17.04.26 | 09:06
21,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,20022,20009:54
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 08:02 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - Dividend Payment Date for the Holders of Depositary Interests Representing Shares Trading on AIM

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") announces that further to the announcement released on March 23, 2026 of a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) per share to be paid on April 17, 2026, the payment date for holders of depositary interests representing shares trading on AIM will now be April 20, 2026.

All other details relating to the dividend, as set out in the announcement of March 23, 2026, remain unchanged.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole/ /Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-dividend-payment-date-for-the-holders-of-deposit-1158324

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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