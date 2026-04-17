KuCoin Institutional Strengthens OES Framework with Asseto's CASH+ and Expanded RWA Collateral Support

Enabling institutional clients to unlock yield-bearing collateral with greater capital efficiency

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Institutional today announced the integration of Asseto's flagship product, CASH+, into its institutional collateral framework, further expanding its real-world asset (RWA) collateral infrastructure through the Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) program and RWA Collateral Mirroring Solution (RCMS). The integration enhances the range of recognized collateral available to institutional clients, enabling them to obtain stablecoin-equivalent trading credit while continuing to benefit from underlying yield exposure. It also underscores KuCoin Institutional's ongoing efforts to lead the development of more capital-efficient, institution-ready infrastructure at the intersection of tokenized real-world assets and digital asset markets.

As part of its institutional innovation roadmap, KuCoin Institutional has introduced the RWA Collateral Mirroring Solution (RCMS), becoming the first global exchange to offer this solution under a broad global framework and enabling institutions to mirror high-grade real-world asset holdings into trading collateral via stablecoin equivalents without transferring ownership. By supporting products such as tokenized money market funds, RCMS further enhances KuCoin Institutional's ability to bridge traditional finance with digital asset liquidity, while expanding the scope and flexibility of its OES collateral framework.

CASH+: An Institutional-Grade Money Market Yield Token

CASH+ is the first flagship RWA product launched on Asseto, providing 1:1 exposure to units of the CMS USD Money Market Fund, I Class, managed by CMS Asset Management (HK) Co., Limited, a subsidiary of China Merchants Securities. Each token's net asset value directly tracks the underlying fund, offering investors a fully-backed gateway to professional money market returns through blockchain rails.

CASH+ provides institutional participants with a compelling alternative to holding idle stablecoins. With an annualized yield of 3.5 to 4%, each token is fully backed 1:1 by underlying fund units and undergoes regular independent proof-of-reserve attestations. CASH+ combines the yield of a traditional money market product with the accessibility of an on-chain asset, supporting 24/7 trading and deployed on both Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Enhancing Capital Efficiency Through KuCoin OES

Through KuCoin's OES collateral framework, eligible institutional holders can pledge CASH+ as off-exchange collateral to obtain stablecoin-equivalent trading credit lines without transferring ownership of the underlying asset.

This structure allows a single capital allocation to support both yield generation and active trading capacity at the same time. For institutional treasuries, trading desks, and digital asset funds, it offers a more efficient approach to reserve management by reducing the traditional trade-off between maintaining liquidity and generating returns on idle capital.

The model has already demonstrated practical value in live trading environments. Quantitative trading teams have utilized CASH+ as margin collateral on KuCoin to access credit lines through the OES framework while continuing to benefit from the underlying annualized yield of 3.5% to 4%. For high-frequency market makers and quant teams, this expands the role of collateral from a passive funding requirement into a more productive capital instrument, helping improve the overall efficiency of capital deployment.

"The integration of CASH+ into our OES framework reflects a broader shift in institutional demand toward yield-generating, high-quality collateral,"said Tika Lum, Head of Global Business Development at KuCoin Institutional. "With solutions like OES and our RWA Collateral Mirroring Solution (RCMS), we enable institutions to deploy capital seamlessly across traditional and digital markets-enhancing capital efficiency while preserving yield and maintaining full asset control."

Bridget Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Asseto, stated:"CASH+ was built to solve a real problem: institutions in the digital asset space need a yield-generating instrument that integrates natively with on-chain infrastructure. Being accepted into KuCoin's RCMS recognised product validates that CASH+ has achieved the institutional credibility and product maturity the market demands."

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional business arm of KuCoin, dedicated to serving professional investors, funds, and corporate clients with compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. By integrating advanced trading infrastructure, liquidity access, and institutional- grade custody partnerships, KuCoin Institutional bridges traditional finance with the digital economy.

Learn more at: www.kucoin.com

About Asseto

Asseto is Asia's leading institutional-grade RWA tokenization platform, dedicated to bridging traditional finance and DeFi. The platform provides asset owners with a one-stop solution covering compliance advisory, asset tokenization, on-chain distribution, and settlement, while offering users accessible RWA investment products. Asseto has achieved multiple regulatory milestones in Hong Kong, including the launch of Hong Kong's first real estate RWA project. The platform has deployed 13 RWA products across multiple blockchains, with tokenized asset volume exceeding $500 million. Asseto has received strategic investment from HashKey Group, was selected for the BNB Chain MVB incubation program, and is one of nine key blockchain projects supported by Hong Kong Cyberport. Learn more: https://asseto.finance

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