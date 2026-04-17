Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H220 | ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | Ticker-Symbol: NA9
Xetra
17.04.26 | 09:38
48,740 Euro
+1,46 % +0,700
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NAGARRO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAGARRO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,00049,18009:57
49,00049,16009:57
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nagarro appoints Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board

Appointment is an important step in strengthening Nagarro's finance leadership and governance

  • Seasoned finance leader with extensive experience across global listed IT services companies
  • Brings a strong record of strengthening finance organizations and financial excellence at scale
  • Underlines Nagarro's strong focus on sustainable growth and deepened engagement with international capital markets.

MUNICH, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has appointed Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board, effective May 1, 2026. He will serve an initial term of three years. With this appointment, Nagarro expands and strengthens its leadership team, and establishes a dedicated CFO role to support the company's continued global growth, enhanced governance, and constructive engagement with international capital markets.

Prateek Aggarwal brings more than 20 years of finance leadership experience in the technology and IT services sector. He has held senior roles in global listed companies, including multi-country and culturally diverse operating environments, with a strong track record in financial management, operational discipline, and capital markets engagement. Most recently, he served in a senior value creation role at RPSG Group. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at HCLTech and Hexaware Technologies, where he led global finance functions and supported business growth and transformation initiatives.

Christian Bacherl, Chairperson of Nagarro's Supervisory Board, said:

"Prateek Aggarwal brings deep experience from global listed technology services companies and a strong track record of financial leadership at scale. He has consistently strengthened finance organizations and helped build the financial discipline, governance standards, and capital markets perspective expected of a company like Nagarro. His appointment reflects our focus on further strengthening financial discipline and governance."

Manas Human, co-founder and CEO of Nagarro, said:

"We are rapidly transforming Nagarro to leverage our lean, agile engineering excellence to become a leader in AI transformations. In the context of the changing market environment, evolving organization design and new offerings, Prateek will play a key role, partnering with the broader leadership team on our ambitious growth journey. We look forward to working with him to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Prateek Aggarwal said:

"I am excited to join Nagarro at this important stage in the industry's and company's development. I look forward to joining this unique leadership team, strengthening the finance function, supporting disciplined growth, and maintaining a consistent and transparent dialogue with investors and other stakeholders."

Contacts
Investor relations - ir@nagarro.com
Media - press@nagarro.com

About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global AI-native engineering and transformation company. Through our Fluidic Intelligence framework, we help enterprises restore and accelerate the flows across people, processes, and systems by embedding AI where intelligence is blocked, delivering measurable outcomes, typically including at least a 20% performance uplift. Guided by our CARING culture, we partner long-term with clients through around 18,000 experts across 38 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.

(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/3850575/Nagarro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagarro-appoints-prateek-aggarwal-as-chief-financial-officer-and-member-of-the-management-board-302745613.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.