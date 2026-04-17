BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Directorate

Following completion of the combination between BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("BRSC" or the "Company") and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc, the Board of BRSC is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Nash and Angela Lane as Non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 17 April 2026. Mrs Nash and Ms Lane will also serve as members of the Company's Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, and Management Engagement Committees.

Louise was a UK Small and Mid-Cap fund manager, firstly at Cazenove Capital and latterly at M&G Investments which she left in 2015. She now works for family wine business Höpler and also acts as a consultant to JLC Investor Relations. Louise is a Non-executive Director to Octopus AIM VCT plc and was previously a Non-executive Director of Stockdale Securities and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc.

Angela previously spent 18 years working in private equity at 3i becoming a partner in 3i's Growth Capital business managing the UK portfolio. Since 2007, Angela has held several non-executive and advisory roles for small and medium capitalised companies across a range of industries including business services, healthcare, travel, media, consumer goods and infrastructure. She is currently a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc, and a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc. She was also a Non-executive of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc until its combination with BRSC. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Mrs Nash and Mrs Lane have not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Mrs Nash and Mrs Lane do not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under UKLR6.4.8R in respect of Mrs Nash and Mrs Lane.

Mr G. Venables

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary



Date: 17 April 2026