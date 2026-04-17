India-based Pur Energy has launched the PuREPower 3.0 Lite, an all-in-one lithium battery-based power backup solution positioned as a cleaner and more compact alternative to conventional inverter and lead-acid battery combinations for the residential segment. India IIT Hyderabad-incubated Pur Energy has launched the PuREPower 3.0 Lite, an all-in-one lithium battery-based power backup solution positioned as a cleaner, more compact alternative to conventional inverter and lead-acid battery systems for residential use. The 3 kW system integrates an inverter, a 2 kWh lithium battery, and AI-enabled ...

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