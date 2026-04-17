Florida-based Terra Energy offers solar subscriptions to homeowners on an initial 36-month agreement and seeks to retain those customers for the long-term by proving it can offer something better than the alternative. USA Florida-based solar-as-a-subscription startup Terra Energy is attempting to upend the traditional model of third-party owned residential solar. Rather than asking homeowners to sign up for a 20- or 25-year lease or power purchase agreement, the company offers a 36-month subscription that requires no upfront investment, places no liens on the home and offers a fixed monthly rate ...

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