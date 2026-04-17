Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. (Paris:ALMEX) Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), an international group and tech company active in the development of digital solutions, announces the publication of the second issue of its Investor Newsletter, a periodic tool dedicated to shareholders, investors, and stakeholders.

This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to strengthen the Company's corporate communication, with the objective of providing a concise, structured, and continuous overview of the Group's main developments through an accessible format that complements the existing institutional channels.

This second issue focuses on the most recent developments, with particular reference to the approval of the 2025 draft financial statements and the subsequent update of certain financial data following the completion of accounting procedures. It also provides an update on the Group's operational evolution, ongoing evaluations regarding potential industrial development initiatives, and activities carried out within the Benefit Unit.

The newsletter therefore offers a coherent summary of information already disclosed to the market, contributing to a clearer understanding of the Company's development trajectory, both from an operational standpoint and in terms of the progressive strengthening of its financial structure.

"In line with what was initiated with the first issue, we continue to develop a tool that allows the market to follow Mexedia's path with greater continuity," said Vincenzo La Barbera, Head of Communication. "the newsletter represents a synthesis of information already available, with the aim of making our dialogue with stakeholders increasingly clear and effective, while remaining fully aligned with the applicable regulatory framework.

The second issue of the Investor Newsletter is available for consultation in the press releases section of the Company's institutional website.

Forward-Looking Statements (MAR)

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR), the newsletter does not contain inside information or price-sensitive data, but is intended as a tool to improve the accessibility of information already disclosed to the market, fostering more regular and transparent communication.

This initiative is part of a broader path that includes the progressive development of communication tools and touchpoints aimed at strengthening dialogue with the financial community, including periodic updates and dedicated informational content.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international group and tech company active in the development of digital solutions and innovative services. The Group pursues a growth model focused on long-term value creation, combining economic objectives with a constant focus on social and environmental impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416553142/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Vincenzo La Barbera

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

investor.relations@mexedia.com