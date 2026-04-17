News summary:

Mosaic One Clarity recognized for applying explainable AI to shift fiber operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive assurance

Adtran's SDG 8000 and 9000 Series honored for delivering multigigabit, whole-property Wi-Fi with unified software and cloud management

Awards highlight Adtran's focus on innovation that helps service providers scale fiber efficiently while improving customer experience

Adtran today announced two wins at the FTTH Innovation Awards 2026, recognizing its leadership across in-home connectivity and AI-driven network operations. The company received awards in the categories for 'Active infrastructure home network' and 'Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other software.' Organized by FTTH Council Europe, the annual awards honor technologies that advance fiber deployment while improving scalability, operational efficiency and user experience. Voted by FTTH Conference 2026 speakers, the results reflect peer recognition for Mosaic One Clarity and Adtran's SDG 8000 and 9000 Series mesh Wi-Fi solutions, both designed to address real deployment, performance and operational challenges facing service providers as fiber footprints expand.

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Adtran's networking technology recognized with two FTTH Innovation Awards.

"These awards highlight where real value is being created in fiber today," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "With Mosaic One Clarity, we're applying explainable intelligence to help operators turn growing volumes of network data into action. As fiber networks scale and become more distributed, visibility alone isn't enough. Teams need to know what matters most, understand root causes and take the right next step quickly. By embedding guided decision support directly into everyday operational workflows, Mosaic One Clarity helps expertise scale with the network itself. That ability to prioritize, act earlier and operate with confidence is becoming essential as service providers grow and evolve their networks."

The winning technologies reflect a design philosophy focused on consistency and control across increasingly complex fiber environments. Mosaic One Clarity unifies network and subscriber data to help operations teams identify likely root causes, prioritize the issues that matter most and take guided action across multi-vendor access and in-home networks. Adtran's SDG 8000 and 9000 Series complement this operational intelligence. Built on a common SmartOS foundation and managed through Intellifi, they give service providers a unified platform for delivering multigigabit Wi-Fi across single-family homes, MDUs and shared indoor and outdoor spaces. Together, these capabilities help operators maintain predictable performance, simplify operations and evolve services without adding unnecessary complexity.

"It's great to see how strongly our approach is resonating across the FTTH community," commented Robert Conger, GM of strategy and solutions at Adtran. "Expectations for Wi-Fi have fundamentally changed. Simply offering a fast connection is no longer the benchmark. Service providers must now ensure consistent, seamless performance across the entire property, whether that's a home, an apartment building or a shared outdoor space. Our SDG 8000 and 9000 Series Wi-Fi gateways were designed for those real-world deployment scenarios, combining multigigabit throughput with a common software foundation and cloud visibility. This gives providers a repeatable way to deliver great experiences, reduce operational friction and confidently extend fiber services wherever customers need them."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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Contacts:

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public.relations@adtran.com

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investor.relations@adtran.com