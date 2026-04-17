UK-based sports technology company Kabuni appoints World Cup-winning cricketer Shane Watson as Super Coach

LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabuni, a UK-based sports technology company focused on cricket training and player development, today announced the appointment of former Australian international cricketer Shane Watson as its first Super Coach.

Kabuni was founded in 2025 by London-based entrepreneur Nimesh Patel and develops technology designed to support structured, accessible coaching. Its platform combines video analysis, biomechanics and performance data to provide clear, practical feedback that players and coaches can apply when training.

Watson, who represented Australia more than 300 times across international formats, will work with the Kabuni team to help translate elite-level experience into coaching insights that are easy for developing players to understand, both technically and mentally.

Nimesh Patel, Founder and CEO of Kabuni, said:

"Since founding the business, our focus has been on making high-quality coaching more accessible while building a platform that supports and enhances existing coaching. Working with a player of Shane's experience supports that direction as we continue to develop Kabuni's proprietary technology.

"We also believe performance is influenced by both physical preparation and mindset, and Shane will play a role in exploring how technology can support players' decision-making and responses under pressure."

Shane Watson added:

"Kabuni's approach is about clarity and practicality. Small, well-understood improvements can make a meaningful difference, and their technology can help support players at different stages of their development."

As Kabuni continues to expand internationally, the company says it remains focused on responsible product development, user trust and long-term value creation across grassroots and elite sport.

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