Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Lithosphere has expanded the capabilities of its MultX interoperability engine, enabling unified access to liquidity across multiple blockchain networks within its Lithosphere Makalu Testnet. The advancement introduces a coordinated execution model where decentralized applications and intelligent systems can interact with liquidity across chains without fragmentation.

Cross-chain liquidity coordination enabling unified execution across decentralized blockchain networks

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MultX is designed to address the long-standing issue of liquidity fragmentation in decentralized ecosystems, where assets and capital are distributed across isolated networks. By enabling coordinated access within a single execution flow, MultX allows systems to utilize liquidity across environments without relying on traditional bridging models that introduce latency and risk.

The interoperability engine supports atomic multi-chain execution, ensuring that operations involving multiple networks are treated as a single coordinated process. This reduces the likelihood of partial execution and inconsistent outcomes, providing a more reliable framework for applications that depend on synchronized interactions across chains.

This capability is particularly relevant for intelligent systems operating within decentralized environments. Autonomous agents and AI-driven applications often require access to distributed liquidity and data sources in real time. By enabling unified interaction across networks, MultX allows these systems to operate more efficiently and without the constraints of single-chain limitations.

MultX operates as part of Lithosphere's broader architecture, alongside Lithic for AI-native execution, DNNS for programmable identity and routing, and the LEP100 framework for standardized governance and verification. Together, these components form an integrated infrastructure designed to support coordinated execution and interaction across decentralized ecosystems.

"Liquidity should not be confined to isolated networks," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "MultX enables systems to access and coordinate resources across chains in a unified way, supporting the development of more efficient and scalable decentralized applications."

By enabling unified liquidity access, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure participants with the tools to build applications that operate across multiple environments without fragmentation. This includes decentralized finance systems, automated strategies, and intelligent applications that depend on coordinated execution across networks.

The advancement reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on reducing barriers between blockchain environments, enabling decentralized systems to operate as part of a larger, interconnected infrastructure rather than isolated networks.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs