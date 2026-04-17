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WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 10:31
2,800 Euro
+1,27 % +0,035
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
YIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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YIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,70509:58
2,7652,78009:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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YIT Oyj: YIT renews its operating model, change negotiations concluded

YIT Corporation Investor News April 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

YIT announced the renewal of its operating model and efficiency measures on February 6, 2026. The change negotiations related to the plans were concluded in March.

As of May 1, YIT will move to a function-based organizational structure in the Residential Finland and Building Construction segments. In addition, YIT has established a new division focused on data center construction as well as energy and industrial construction. The division brings together the expertise of the Building Construction and Infrastructure segments into a single integrated entity.

"The execution of our strategy is progressing in a determined manner. Our new operating model further improves the efficiency of how we work, strengthens the company's financial competitiveness, and ensures that customer needs are met consistently and effectively," said Heikki Vuorenmaa, President and CEO of YIT Corporation.

As a result of the efficiency measures, 95 positions will end in Finland. YIT estimates that the personnel reductions and other efficiency measures will generate annual inflation-adjusted cost savings of EUR 18 million by the end of 2027. Of this amount, EUR 7 million is expected to be realized already in 2026.

Costs related to the efficiency measures, totaling EUR 4 million, will be recognized in the first quarter of the year and included in operating profit adjusting items.

For further information:
YIT Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com/en

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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