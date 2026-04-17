Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs 7-year lease agreement for 1,600 sqm in Malmö

SLP has signed a lease agreement with Enströms Holding AB for approximately 1,600 square meters in the property Bronsdolken 9 in Malmö, a previously vacant object. With that, the property of approximately 2,500 square meters is fully leased.

The lease agreement runs from July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2033, corresponding to a lease period of 7 years and 3 months. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 1.8 million and is fully indexed.

"We are pleased to welcome Enströms Holding as a new tenant and look forward to a long-term collaboration. This is one in a series of leases in recent times that demonstrate the attractiveness of our portfolio and that our active management work is bearing fruit," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,600,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.