PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Reports 2025 Year-End Results; Strengthens Balance Sheet and Drives Long-Term Per-Share Value

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources (the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting strong operational performance in natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL"), continued balance sheet strength, and disciplined capital allocation.

Total revenue for 2025 was $189.1 million, compared to $237.8 million in 2024. Net income totaled $26.3 million, or $15.85 per basic share, compared to $55.4 million, or $31.43 per basic share, in the prior year. The decrease in revenue and earnings was primarily driven by lower realized oil and NGL prices, partially offset by increased natural gas production and higher natural gas prices. Oil remains the Company's largest revenue contributor, and lower realized oil prices were the primary driver of the year-over-year decline in revenue.

The Company reported strong operational performance during 2025, with natural gas production increasing 26.5% to 9.8 Bcf and NGL production increasing 28.5% to 1.66 million barrels. Oil production declined 10.6% to 2.29 million barrels. Realized natural gas prices increased 77.3%, while oil and NGL prices declined 16.5% and 24.4%, respectively. As a result, natural gas revenue increased materially year-over-year, partially offsetting declines in oil and NGL revenue.

The Company ended 2025 with a strong financial and liquidity position, including zero outstanding bank debt and full availability under its $115 million reserve-based credit facility.

"Our 2025 results reflect the impact of commodity price volatility, particularly in oil and NGL markets, while also demonstrating continued execution of our strategy," said Chairman and CEO, Charles Drimal. "We maintained a strong balance sheet, grew our reserve base, and, for the second consecutive year, generated over $100 million of cash available for reinvestment in our business. Importantly, our long-standing share repurchase program remains a central component of our capital allocation framework. Over time, we have reduced our shares outstanding from approximately 7.6 million to 1.6 million, significantly increasing each shareholder's ownership in our assets and cash flow. We believe this disciplined approach continues to drive long-term per-share value."

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas. The Company's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.