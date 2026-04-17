In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on April 14, the China Mono Premium-OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production-was down 2.36% week-on-week at CNY 34.071 ($4.99)/kg, or CNY 0.072/W. Market insiders generally believe that the downward trend in polysilicon prices and continued inventory accumulation in China remain ongoing, with no clear signs of reversal at present. One market participant noted that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...