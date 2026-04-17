A research team in Germany developed a dynamic model of spray cooling for floating PV systems that couples thermal behavior, electrical performance, and active cooling, and validated it against a 750 kW installation. Simulations across four climates showed that spray cooling reduces module temperatures by up to 42% and improves energy yield by up to 3.8%, with benefits strongly dependent on local conditions.Researchers from Germany's FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences have developed a novel dynamic model of spray cooling for floating PV (FPV) systems. "This work takes a system-level perspective ...

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