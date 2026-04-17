Researchers in the United Kingdom found that thermostatic radiator valves can reduce air-source heat pump space heating energy use by 6-8% without affecting system efficiency when used correctly. TRVs must be applied carefully in well-designed, balanced systems with at least one open flow path, as they mainly serve as a secondary tool for room-level comfort control rather than a replacement for proper heat pump design and low flow temperature operation.Researchers from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom have investigated how thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) could improve the performance ...

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