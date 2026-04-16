Snail, Inc.: Snail Games Expands Global Games Pipeline with Upcoming Launches and Long-Term Publishing and Development Diversification Strategy

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that Survivor Mercs will officially launch its 1.0 version on April 30, 2026. Published under the Company's indie label, Wandering Wizard, the game will be available on Steam , Xbox, and PlayStation, marking its transition from Early Access into a full global release.

Built alongside its community over multiple updates, Survivor Mercs heads into 1.0 with expanded content, refined systems, and a gameplay experience designed to support long-term player engagement. With its debut on consoles, the title has the potential to reach a broader audience, further strengthening Snail Games' multi-platform presence.

Watch Survivor Mercs Official Launch Date Announcement Trailer

The release also reflects Wandering Wizard's growing role within the Company's publishing strategy. By supporting projects through development and community feedback, the label continues to bring titles to market that are both polished and positioned for long term relevance, supporting a broader shift toward scalable, internally driven growth.

This direction was recently underscored in an interview with Proactive Investors , where Snail Games highlighted its strategy forming a growing pipeline of titles. CFO Heidy Chow noted, "We don't want to rely on just one IP, we want to be more diversified. Our focus is on building a broader portfolio across genres, platforms, and development models to create a more balanced foundation that can support long-term growth." CFO Chow also highlighted the Company's recently amended Software License Agreement with SDE Inc., which provides the Company with an exclusive worldwide license to publish and sell ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK Survival Ascended. Under this amended agreement, the annual license fee was reduced by $6 million, with the savings being redirected back into internal development and operations. Snail Games is actively broadening its business beyond the ARK franchise through a diversified slate of indie, mid-core, and AAA experiences.

Progress with this strategy is exemplified by Snail Games seeing encouraging traction across its broader pipeline. Echoes of Elysium , an upcoming title currently surpassing 170,000 wishlists, continues to build visibility as it progresses toward its own 1.0 release. Ongoing updates and steady community growth point to strong early interest and reinforce the game's positioning as a high-potential addition to the Company's portfolio.

The Company's expanding pipeline is supported by increased investment in internal development, global studio partnerships, and a continued focus on long-term content creation. Bellwright , developed by Polish studio Donkey Crew, of which Snail Games holds a strategic ownership stake, serves as a clear example of this approach in action. The title surpassed 1 million lifetime downloads earlier this year and continues to see ongoing expansion following its early access launch. It will also be featured in Steam's Medieval Fest next week, providing additional visibility and further engagement opportunities before its 1.0 release and console port.

This approach extends further into the longer term pipeline, where three internally developed AAA titles are currently in progress for 2027, including For The Stars . Together, this combination of active releases and future facing development supports a more continuous content cycle designed to expand global reach and build a more diversified and durable portfolio over time.

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding officially launching Survivor Mercs in 1.0 on April 30, the game being available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, designing the gameplay experience to support long-term player engagement, the title having the potential to reach a broader audience, further strengthening Snail Games' multi-platform presence, Wandering Wizard's growing role within the Company's publishing strategy, the label continuing to bring titles to market that are both polished and positioned for long term relevance, supporting a broader shift toward scalable, internally driven growth, forming a growing pipeline of titles, being more diversified, building a broader portfolio across genres, platforms, and development models to create a more balanced foundation that can support long-term growth, the deliberate effort to expand across indie, mid-core, and AAA experiences, seeing encouraging traction across the Company's broader pipeline, Echoes of Elysium continuing to build visibility as it progresses toward its own 1.0 release with its latest update, ongoing updates and steady community growth pointing to strong early interest and reinforcing the game's positioning as a high-potential addition to the Company's portfolio, the Company's expanding pipeline being supported by increased investment in internal development, global studio partnerships, and a continued focus on long-term content creation, Bellwright continuing to see ongoing expansion following its early access launch, Bellwright being featured in Steam's Medieval Fest next week, providing additional visibility and further engagement opportunities before its 1.0 release and console port, three internally developed AAA titles being currently in progress for 2027, including For The Stars, and the combination of active releases and future facing development supporting a more continuous content cycle designed to expand global reach and build a more diversified and durable portfolio over time. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to build a broader portfolio across genres, platforms, and development models to create a more balanced foundation that can support long-term growth, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.