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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 09:36 Uhr
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AI Meets Everest: AIVEREST Brings Five Exoskeletons for Their European Debut at Hannover Messe

HANNOVER, Germany, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVEREST, an award-winning exoskeleton brand from China, makes its international debut at Hannover Messe 2026 (Booth C10, Hall 26). The name blends AI with the Everest spirit - pushing limits, climbing higher.

The AIVEREST team spent two years talking to warehouse workers, firefighters, and seniors. The company listened and built tailored solutions: industrial exoskeletons for factory workers, a rugged model for rescue teams, and personal mobility aids for seniors. Every product is built through lightweight design, mechanical design for human-machine interaction, and millisecond response.

At this year's Hannover Messe, AIVEREST is presenting three categories:

Upper-Limb Exoskeleton - Designed for assembly line workers and others who do repetitive arm lifting or overhead tasks. This passive model weighs only 1.9kg, provides up to 10kg of dynamic support during arm elevation and overhead reaching, and reduces shoulder and neck strain by 30%. No batteries or cables required - the mechanical assistance is immediate and consistent, helping workers use less effort, feel less fatigue, and avoid strain-related injuries over time.

Waist Exoskeleton - Designed for warehouse pickers, logistics workers, and anyone who bends and lifts all day. AIVEREST offers three variants: active, light active, and passive. The models reduce energy loss by up to 50%, support loads from 0 to 60 kg, and have a maximum rated lifting capacity of 30 kg. Whether workers need powered assistance or a lightweight, maintenance-free solution, the waist series helps them bend less, strain less, and stay productive.

Dexterous Mobile Exoskeleton - Built for first responders carrying heavy gear through smoke, dust, and uneven ground, this exoskeleton features a four-link bionic structure that breaks traditional planar movement limits and achieves full-freedom dynamic motion, precisely synchronizing with millimeter-scale human joint movements. Its passive back-carrying system reduces shoulder and lumbar strain by 70%. The design has earned multiple international honors, including the German iF Design Award, the MUSE Design Awards, and the New York Product Design Awards.

Live at Booth C10, Hall 26: Wear the industrial models and try our personal mobility exoskeleton for daily use - elderly care, sports, and beyond.

Media Contact:
Maksim Hao | Maksim.Hao@aiverest.com | +86 15094683303

About AIVEREST:
Headquartered in Hangzhou, AIVEREST creates intelligent mobility solutions for every stage of life, focusing on human-centric assistive wearables. Driven by a vision: let intelligent wearable technology empower your journey forward. www.aiverest.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956758/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-meets-everest-aiverest-brings-five-exoskeletons-for-their-european-debut-at-hannover-messe-302745696.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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