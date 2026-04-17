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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 09:36 Uhr
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"Soaring Creativity - O2O Hong Kong Pavilion" Amplifies Hong Kong's Creativity on International Stage at Bologna Children's Book Fair 2026

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soaring Creativity - O2O Hong Kong Pavilion" project is jointly organized by Hong Kong Publishing Federation and The Hong Kong Printers Association, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA). It set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" in this year's Bologna Children's Book Fair with 800 children's and parent-child books, print works and other exhibits from over 60 Hong Kong publishers and printers.

The Project received positive feedback, showcasing the excellence of Hong Kong's publishing and printing industries. With the theme "Hong Kong: Our Narrative" and sub-theme "STEAM: Words Spark Worlds", the "Hong Kong Pavilion" offers a unique, creative, and technology-driven experience that promotes the STEAM theme for the global publishing and printing community. The "Hong Kong Pavilion" further showcases Hong Kong's publications with technological elements and works of creative paper art, telling the story of Hong Kong's technological innovation and creative culture.

The Launch Cocktail Party was held on 13th April with the presence of Miss Yvonne Ip, Assistant Commissioner for CCIDA, Miss Fiona Li, Deputy Representative of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Brussels, Mr. Yu Guilin, Head of the Chinese Delegation at Bologna Children's Book Fair, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Commercial Press, Miss Elena Pasoli, Director of Bologna Children's Book Fair, Mr. Matthew Yum, Co-Chairman of "Soaring Creativity - Hong Kong Pavilion" Organizing Committee, Mr. Alex Yan, Chairman of "Hong Kong Pavilion" in Bologna Children's Book Fair 2026, and Mr. Zhou Sheng, Vice Chairman of "Hong Kong Pavilion" in Bologna Children's Book Fair 2026.

Six major zones including the "Industrial Zone", the "Corporate Zone", the "Recognition and Achievements Zone", the "Hong Kong Illustration Zone", the "Creative Corner", and the "Pub 3.0+ Zone" were set up.

The "Hong Kong Pavilion" featured a total of 15 sharing sessions and workshops. Speakers include Mr. Peter Lui Kin-chuen, President of the Hong Kong Aerospace Society; Ms. Sunny Lim, a member of "Inscie HK"; Dr. Sharon Wong, Chairman of "Publishing 3.0+" & Executive Director of Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society (HKRRLS); and Mr. Zhou Sheng, Director & General Manager of Sino United Electronic Publishing Ltd. Another 10 workshops were hosted by the Illustrators-in-Residence of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" and an awarded Hong Kong artist.

Virtual versions of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" (https://bcbf2026.bookfairhkpavilion.com/) were set up, provided descriptions in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English of the exhibits, allowing visitors to tour the Pavilion online anytime and anywhere, thus learning about Hong Kong story.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959011/image_826896_12203484.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soaring-creativity--o2o-hong-kong-pavilion-amplifies-hong-kongs-creativity-on-international-stage-at-bologna-childrens-book-fair-2026-302745698.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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