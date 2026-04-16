Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 30.3%.
The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|33.0
|-
|17.2
|-
|21.9
|-
|11.4
|-
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|33.4
|-
|20.2
|-
|22.5
|-
|12.0
|-
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|36.3
|-
|18.0
|-
|25.2
|-
|11.5
|-
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|18.0
|-
|9.4
|-
|6.9
|-
|10.6
|-
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:
|3/31/2026
|3/31/2025
|Net assets
|$868,407,390
|$684,022,125
|Shares outstanding
|27,761,521
|26,575,646
|Net asset value per share
|$31.28
|$25.74
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|26.1
|-
|Chevron Corporation
|14.6
|-
|ConocoPhillips
|5.7
|-
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|3.8
|-
|SLB Ltd.
|3.3
|-
|Phillips 66
|3.3
|-
|Linde plc
|3.1
|-
|Valero Energy Corporation
|2.7
|-
|Targa Resources Corp.
|2.7
|-
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|2.4
|-
|Total
|67.7
|-
|INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|42.6
|-
|Exploration & Production
|15.7
|-
|Storage & Transportation
|9.6
|-
|Refining & Marketing
|8.4
|-
|Equipment & Services
|6.8
|-
|Materials
|Chemicals
|8.2
|-
|Metals & Mining
|4.6
|-
|Construction Materials
|2.0
|-
|Containers & Packaging
|1.4
|-
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479