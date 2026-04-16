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WKN: A14Q5Z | ISIN: US00548F1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.04.26 | 19:52
26,400 US-Dollar
+0,88 % +0,230
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 30.3%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)
1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)33.0- 17.2- 21.9- 11.4-
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)33.4- 20.2- 22.5- 12.0-
S&P 500 Energy Sector36.3- 18.0- 25.2- 11.5-
S&P 500 Materials Sector18.0- 9.4- 6.9- 10.6-
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/20263/31/2025
Net assets$868,407,390$684,022,125
Shares outstanding27,761,52126,575,646
Net asset value per share$31.28$25.74
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation26.1-
Chevron Corporation14.6-
ConocoPhillips5.7-
Williams Companies, Inc.3.8-
SLB Ltd.3.3-
Phillips 663.3-
Linde plc3.1-
Valero Energy Corporation2.7-
Targa Resources Corp.2.7-
Marathon Petroleum Corporation2.4-
Total67.7-
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas42.6-
Exploration & Production15.7-
Storage & Transportation9.6-
Refining & Marketing8.4-
Equipment & Services6.8-
Materials
Chemicals8.2-
Metals & Mining4.6-
Construction Materials2.0-
Containers & Packaging1.4-


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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