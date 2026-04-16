Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 30.3%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 33.0 - 17.2 - 21.9 - 11.4 - Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 33.4 - 20.2 - 22.5 - 12.0 - S&P 500 Energy Sector 36.3 - 18.0 - 25.2 - 11.5 - S&P 500 Materials Sector 18.0 - 9.4 - 6.9 - 10.6 -

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Net assets $868,407,390 $684,022,125 Shares outstanding 27,761,521 26,575,646 Net asset value per share $31.28 $25.74

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 26.1 - Chevron Corporation 14.6 - ConocoPhillips 5.7 - Williams Companies, Inc. 3.8 - SLB Ltd. 3.3 - Phillips 66 3.3 - Linde plc 3.1 - Valero Energy Corporation 2.7 - Targa Resources Corp. 2.7 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation 2.4 - Total 67.7 -

INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 42.6 - Exploration & Production 15.7 - Storage & Transportation 9.6 - Refining & Marketing 8.4 - Equipment & Services 6.8 - Materials Chemicals 8.2 - Metals & Mining 4.6 - Construction Materials 2.0 - Containers & Packaging 1.4 -



About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479