Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899867 | ISIN: US1564311082 | Ticker-Symbol: EY3
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 10:36
54,78 Euro
-1,65 % -0,92
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,7455,8411:40
54,7455,8411:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Century Aluminum Company: Century Aluminum Commences Expanded Production at Mt. Holly Smelter

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that production of the first hot metal has begun following the expansion project at its Mt. Holly, S.C. plant. This major expansion, which Century expects to reach full production by the end of June 2026, will increase total U.S. primary aluminum production by 10% and has already created over 125 good-paying jobs in South Carolina. The expansion project increases Century's leading position as the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States.

In addition to the Mt. Holly expansion project, Century announced in January that it would join forces with Emirates Global Aluminum to build the first primary aluminum smelter in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. The new Oklahoma-based smelter will create another 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminum production, doubling current U.S. capacity. It is expected to be the largest single investment in the production of a critical metal in U.S. history and will add over 1,000 direct jobs and 4,000 construction jobs.

"We're so proud to be doing our part to increase domestic production of this critical mineral and expand on our position as the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States," said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. "President's Trump's Section 232 aluminum tariff is driving record investment in American aluminum production. The case for domestic production is stronger than ever, with supply chain disruptions abroad again demonstrating the need for a resilient domestic supply of this critical metal that is essential to U.S. economic and national security."

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.