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WKN: A3ENPV | ISIN: CA2094161064 | Ticker-Symbol: Z36
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:10
0,034 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0340,05311:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 23:36 Uhr
30 Leser
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Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.: Statement on the Passing of Rene Bharti, Founder and Director of Consolidated Lithium Metals

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sorrow that Consolidated Lithium Metals announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, founder, and friend, Rene Bharti.

As the founder of our company, Rene's vision, determination, and leadership laid the foundation upon which our organization was built. He served as a Director and Vice President of Corporate Development with distinction and unwavering commitment. His contributions have left an enduring mark on our company, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, management, and all staff at Consolidated Lithium Metals, we extend our sincere condolences to Rene's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Sincerely,
The Consolidated Lithium Metals team

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For Further Information, Contact:
Email: info@consolidatedlithium.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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