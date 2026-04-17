Extendicare Inc.: Extendicare Announces Voting Results for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 55,459,399, representing 58.71% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

1.Election of Directors



On a vote by ballot, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Nominee Votes For - Votes Against - Norma Beauchamp 53,934,331 99.24 410,905 0.76 Josh Blair 54,250,088 99.82 95,150 0.18 Donald E. Clow 53,506,467 98.46 838,771 1.54 Dr. Michael Guerriere 54,251,023 99.83 94,215 0.17 Sandra L. Hanington 50,629,362 93.16 3,715,874 6.84 Brent Houlden 54,248,024 99.82 97,214 0.18 Heather-Anne Irwin 53,814,419 99.02 530,817 0.98 Samir Manji 52,719,286 97.01 1,625,950 2.99 Leslee Thompson 54,248,738 99.82 96,500 0.18

2.Appointment of Auditors



On a vote by show of hands, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of directors of the Company was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For - Votes Withheld - 51,054,234 92.08 4,390,888 7.92

3.Approach to Executive Compensation



On a vote by show of hands, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Information Circular was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For - Votes Against - 51,996,044 95.70 2,334,920 4.30



About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of the growing seniors' population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. We operate a network of 99 long-term care homes (59 owned, 40 under management contracts), deliver approximately 24.0 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 153,600 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 31,500 individuals and manages an additional 5,000 joint venture employees, all of whom are highly qualified, trained and dedicated team members and passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian E. Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (905) 470-5534

E: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com