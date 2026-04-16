Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) Announces an Exchange Tender Offer to Acquire All Shares of Peninsula, a Subsidiary Operating in the Non-Bank Credit Segment

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) published today a full exchange tender offer to acquire all shares of Peninsula, a subsidiary currently approximately 80%-held by the Company which trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and operates in the non-bank credit segment.

The Company offered to purchase the shares in exchange for the issuance of Company shares at a ratio of 1:42.17, i.e., one Company share for every 42.17 Peninsula shares.

If the tender offer is not fully accepted, the Company will hold Peninsula shares in accordance with the number of shares for which acceptance notices were submitted, provided that the total holding percentage does not exceed 90%. If the tender offer is completed in full, Peninsula will become a private company, and its shares will be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In addition to its holdings in Peninsula, the Company has other holdings in the non-bank credit segment. Following the completion of the tender offer, the Company may consider merging its held companies (through a merger or any other method) or initiating other arrangements to realize potential synergies across its various activities in the non-bank credit segment, all subject to the approval of the competent organs of the Company and the relevant companies in its group, and at their full discretion.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 383 billion for over 1.5 million clients as of Nov. 2025. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House