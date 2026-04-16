Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 18:32 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) Announces an Exchange Tender Offer to Acquire All Shares of Peninsula, a Subsidiary Operating in the Non-Bank Credit Segment

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) published today a full exchange tender offer to acquire all shares of Peninsula, a subsidiary currently approximately 80%-held by the Company which trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and operates in the non-bank credit segment.

The Company offered to purchase the shares in exchange for the issuance of Company shares at a ratio of 1:42.17, i.e., one Company share for every 42.17 Peninsula shares.

If the tender offer is not fully accepted, the Company will hold Peninsula shares in accordance with the number of shares for which acceptance notices were submitted, provided that the total holding percentage does not exceed 90%. If the tender offer is completed in full, Peninsula will become a private company, and its shares will be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In addition to its holdings in Peninsula, the Company has other holdings in the non-bank credit segment. Following the completion of the tender offer, the Company may consider merging its held companies (through a merger or any other method) or initiating other arrangements to realize potential synergies across its various activities in the non-bank credit segment, all subject to the approval of the competent organs of the Company and the relevant companies in its group, and at their full discretion.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 383 billion for over 1.5 million clients as of Nov. 2025. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:
Einat Rom, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.