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WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: BF1
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:02
94,00 Euro
-1,05 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,0096,0011:36
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 22:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Bancfirst Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $63.0 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $56.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 increased to $127.6 million compared to $115.9 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.70% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million and $1.6 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, services charges on deposits, treasury income, and securities transaction each increased when compared to first quarter of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $96.8 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 compared to $92.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.3 million. The total salaries and benefits expenses recorded of $58.9 million for the period ended March 31, 2026 is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $1.8 million. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 also reflects conversion expenses related to American Bank of Oklahoma. For the first quarter of 2025 the Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule, no such equivalent expense was recorded in 2026

At March 31, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $277.6 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $51.4 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.6 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $230.7 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up $160.2 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.9 billion, an increase of $47.8 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.72% of total loans at both March 31, 2026 and year-end 2025; nonaccrual loans totaled $62.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $503,000 for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong deposit growth in the quarter, margin expansion, and increases in non-interest income compared to prior year combined to result in a strong quarter for the Company. We also successfully completed the conversion of American Bank of Oklahoma into BancFirst during the quarter. The economy in our region of the country continues to perform well and charge-offs for the quarter were in line with historical levels. Loans were up modestly from year end while credit quality remained solid. With so many variables in play at the macro level of the economy, our longer-term outlook remains a mixed bag and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)












2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:










Net interest income

$ 127,605


$ 127,667


$ 125,615


$ 121,256


$ 115,949

Provision for credit losses on loans

2,578


(1,975)


4,222


1,239


1,461

(Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

(435)


234


216


148


125

Noninterest income:










Trust revenue

6,057


5,933


5,850


5,795


5,539

Service charges on deposits

18,042


18,393


18,131


17,741


16,804

Securities transactions

904


964


492


(740)


(333)

Sales of loans

780


781


916


830


636

Insurance commissions

9,440


7,643


8,954


7,920


10,410

Cash management

10,566


10,120


10,338


10,573


10,051

Other

5,602


9,499


5,185


5,929


5,787

Total noninterest income

51,391


53,333


49,866


48,048


48,894











Noninterest expense:










Salaries and employee benefits

58,855


58,570


57,681


55,147


54,593

Occupancy expense, net

6,286


6,946


6,434


6,037


5,753

Depreciation

4,816


4,872


4,725


4,691


4,808

Amortization of intangible assets

975


836


862


862


886

Data processing services

3,448


3,041


2,901


2,985


2,892

Net expense from other real estate owned

3,605


12,044


2,778


2,941


2,658

Marketing and business promotion

2,641


3,121


2,126


2,325


2,461

Deposit insurance

1,847


1,692


1,736


1,675


1,725

Other

14,316


16,268


12,829


11,536


16,403

Total noninterest expense

96,789


107,390


92,072


88,199


92,179

Income before income taxes

80,064


75,351


78,971


79,718


71,078

Income tax expense

17,069


15,854


16,317


17,371


14,966

Net income

$ 62,995


$ 59,497


$ 62,654


$ 62,347


$ 56,112

Per Common Share Data:










Net income-basic

$ 1.88


$ 1.78


$ 1.88


$ 1.87


$ 1.69

Net income-diluted

1.85


1.75


1.85


1.85


1.66

Cash dividends declared

0.49


0.49


0.49


0.46


0.46

Common shares outstanding

33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564

Average common shares outstanding -










Basic

33,557,536


33,423,922


33,310,290


33,255,015


33,232,788

Diluted

34,027,895


33,906,434


33,864,129


33,795,243


33,768,873

Performance Ratios:










Return on average assets

1.71 %


1.60 %


1.76 %


1.79 %


1.66 %

Return on average stockholders' equity

13.59


13.02


14.18


14.74


13.85

Net interest margin

3.74


3.71


3.79


3.75


3.70

Efficiency ratio

54.07


59.33


52.47


52.10


55.92


BancFirst Corporation


Summary Financial Information


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
















2026


2025


2025


2025


2025




1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


Balance Sheet Data:
























Total assets


$ 15,116,541


$ 14,838,893


$ 14,198,140


$ 14,045,780


$ 14,038,055


Interest-bearing deposits with banks


4,430,751


4,177,406


3,849,736


3,737,763


3,706,328


Debt securities


886,519


924,948


1,015,941


1,104,604


1,167,441


Total loans


8,596,068


8,544,634


8,287,167


8,124,497


8,102,810


Allowance for credit losses


(105,330)


(104,299)


(99,511)


(96,988)


(100,455)


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,105,840


3,897,613


3,816,389


3,967,626


4,027,797


Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,605,932


5,610,882


5,393,791


5,301,439


5,393,995


Savings deposits


1,391,142


1,318,062


1,251,394


1,205,602


1,174,685


Time deposits


1,798,187


1,843,836


1,656,813


1,581,525


1,530,273


Total deposits


12,901,101


12,670,393


12,118,387


12,056,192


12,126,750


Stockholders' equity


1,901,912


1,854,125


1,782,801


1,728,038


1,672,827


Book value per common share


56.65


55.28


53.49


51.94


50.32


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


50.58


49.20


47.71


46.12


44.47


Balance Sheet Ratios:












Average loans to deposits


67.02 %


66.43 %


67.32 %


67.11 %


68.08 %


Average earning assets to total assets


92.84


93.00


93.00


92.97


93.10


Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.60


12.33


12.38


12.14


12.00


Asset Quality Data:












Past due loans


$ 8,364


$ 8,115


$ 7,959


$ 7,515


$ 5,120


Nonaccrual loans (3)


62,178


61,130


57,266


49,878


56,371


Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


53,649


49,134


53,233


53,022


35,542


Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.72 %


0.72 %


0.69 %


0.61 %


0.70 %


Allowance to total loans


1.23


1.22


1.20


1.19


1.24


Allowance to nonaccrual loans


169.40


170.62


173.77


194.45


178.20


Net charge-offs to average loans


0.02


0.02


0.02


0.05


0.01














Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):




















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,901,912


$ 1,854,125


$ 1,782,801


$ 1,728,038


$ 1,672,827


Less goodwill


183,388


182,739


182,263


182,263


182,263


Less intangible assets, net


20,382


21,357


10,548


11,410


12,272


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,698,142


$ 1,650,029


$ 1,589,990


$ 1,534,365


$ 1,478,292


Common shares outstanding


33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 50.58


$ 49.20


$ 47.71


$ 46.12


$ 44.47













(1)

Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)

Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3)

Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.8 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026.


BancFirst Corporation


Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


And Interest Margin Analysis


Taxable Equivalent Basis


(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS

Earning assets:







Loans

$ 8,550,328


$ 144,317


6.85

%

Securities - taxable

901,732


5,873


2.64


Securities - tax exempt

7,545


66


3.56


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,392,801


40,082


3.70


Total earning assets

13,852,406


190,338


5.57









Nonearning assets:







Cash and due from banks

225,545






Interest receivable and other assets

947,400






Allowance for credit losses

(104,409)






Total nonearning assets

1,068,536






Total assets

$ 14,920,942













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:







Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,594,239


$ 35,318


2.56

%

Savings deposits

1,350,444


8,938


2.68


Time deposits

1,819,643


16,972


3.78


Short-term borrowings

15,096


142


3.82


Long-term borrowings

6,144


42


2.77


Subordinated debt

86,219


1,030


4.85


Other liabilities

16,725


133


3.23


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,888,510


62,575


2.86









Interest free funds:







Noninterest bearing deposits

3,994,201






Interest payable and other liabilities

158,808






Equity

1,879,423






Total interest free funds

6,032,432






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 14,920,942






Net interest income



$ 127,763




Net interest spread





2.71

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.03

%

Net interest margin





3.74

%

SOURCE BancFirst

© 2026 PR Newswire
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