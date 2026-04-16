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WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:02
17,200 Euro
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17,00017,70011:41
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter EPS of $0.47

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25


1Q26 Highlights

Income Statement Summary (in millions)





Comparisons reflect 1Q26 vs 4Q25
unless otherwise noted

• Net income of $68.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.47

• Adjusted net income1 of $68.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.47

• ROAA of 1.13% and ROE of 8.01%

• Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.13%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 13.91%

• Total revenue of $241.4 million and PPNR1 of $100.7 million

• Net interest margin up 3 bps to 3.84%; cost of deposits down 8 bps to 1.96%

• Efficiency ratio of 57.56%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 56.16%

• Broad based growth drives total loans up 10% annualized

• Unfunded commitments up 5%

• Total average deposits up 6% annualized

• Provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million

• NCO ratio at 21 bps for 1Q26; ACL steady at 1.28%

Total revenue

$ 241.4

$ 249.0

$209.6


Adjusted total revenue1

241.4

249.0

209.6


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

100.7

109.1

65.0


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

100.7

110.4

66.0


Provision for credit losses

14.6

15.1

26.8


Net income

68.5

78.1

32.4


Adjusted net income1

68.6

79.0

33.1


Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.26


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.47

0.54

0.26


Cash dividend declared

0.2150

0.2125

0.2125


Balance Sheet (in millions)





Total loans

$17,933

$17,492

$17,094


Total deposits

20,203

20,184

21,685


Total assets

24,693

24,541

26,793


Total shareholders' equity

3,438

3,419

3,531


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.21 %

1.12 %

0.23 %


Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.28

1.28

1.48


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA) ratio

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.18 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.74

8.71

8.34


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.58

11.63

12.21


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.36

14.45

14.59


Other Ratios





Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.28 %

0.49 %


Adjusted return on average assets1

1.13

1.29

0.50


Return on average common equity

8.01

9.08

3.69


Return on average tangible common equity1

13.90

15.92

6.61


Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1

13.91

16.10

6.75


Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84

3.81

2.95


Efficiency ratio

57.56

55.52

66.94


Adjusted efficiency ratio1

56.16

53.64

64.75


Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on first quarter 2026 results:

Simmons delivered solid results in the first quarter driven by strong loan growth, expanding margin, and continued earnings momentum. Loans grew 10 percent linked quarter annualized, with growth broad-based across geography and industry. Net interest margin expanded linked quarter, increasing three basis points to 3.84 percent, benefiting from disciplined relationship pricing, fixed rate asset repricing and improving funding costs. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 21 basis points and provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million, primarily due to loan growth.

Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering disciplined growth and designing a more efficient and scalable infrastructure. The talent environment continues to be favorable and supports our organic growth priorities. We are increasingly optimistic about the prospects for consistently achieving returns that exceed our long-range targets.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $68.6 million, compared to $79.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $0.47, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.13 percent and return on average common equity was 8.01 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.13 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.91 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of FDIC deposit insurance special assessment, professional services, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on the sale of equipment finance business. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data


1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Net income


$ 68.5

$ 78.1

$ 32.4






FDIC deposit insurance special assessment


(2.0)

-

-

Professional services


1.2

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net


0.6

0.1

1.0

Early retirement program costs


0.3

-

-

Loss on sale of equipment finance business


-

1.1

-

Total pre-tax impact


0.1

1.2

1.0

Tax effect


-

(0.3)

(0.3)

Total impact on earnings


0.1

0.9

0.7

Adjusted earnings1, 3


$ 68.6

$ 79.0

$ 33.1






Diluted EPS


$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.26






FDIC deposit insurance special assessment


(0.01)

-

-

Professional services


0.01

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net


-

-

-

Early retirement program costs


-

-

-

Loss on sale of equipment finance business


-

0.01

-

Total pre-tax impact


-

0.01

-

Tax effect


-

(0.01)

-

Total impact on earnings


-

-

-

Adjusted Diluted EPS1


$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.26

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $197.2 million, compared to $197.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $163.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $39.8 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $32.9 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $6.9 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction of wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.84 percent, up 3 basis points compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 89 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was driven by a 6 percent annualized increase in average loans, coupled with a 13 percent annualized increase in average low-cost interest bearing transaction and savings accounts. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates


1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.16 %

6.23 %

6.31 %

6.26 %

6.20 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.25

4.30

4.01

3.48

3.48

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.47

2.62

2.86

2.97

3.05

Cost of deposits

1.96

2.04

2.25

2.36

2.44

Net interest spread (FTE)2

3.27

3.18

2.86

2.41

2.30

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.84

3.81

3.50

3.06

2.95

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $44.2 million, compared to $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) negative valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2026 and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, both of which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.7

$ 12.7

$ 13.0

$ 12.6

$ 12.6

Wealth management fees

10.5

10.3

10.0

9.5

9.6

Debit and credit card fees

8.5

8.7

8.5

8.6

8.4

Mortgage lending income

1.9

2.2

2.3

1.7

2.0

Other service charges and fees

1.6

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.3

Bank owned life insurance

4.2

3.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(801.5)

-

-

Other income

4.8

12.4

6.1

4.8

8.0

Total noninterest income

$ 44.2

$ 51.7

$(756.2)

$ 42.4

$ 46.2







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 44.2

$ 51.7

$ 45.9

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $140.7 million, compared to $139.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $144.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $143.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits reflecting a seasonal increase in payroll taxes expense incurred during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 75.9

$ 72.9

$ 76.2

$ 73.9

$ 74.8

Occupancy expense, net

12.2

11.6

12.1

11.8

12.7

Furniture and equipment

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.5

Deposit insurance

2.3

4.7

5.2

4.9

5.4

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

Other operating expenses

44.5

44.8

43.0

42.3

46.1

Total noninterest expense

$140.7

$139.9

$142.0

$138.6

$144.6







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 75.6

$ 72.9

$ 75.9

$ 72.3

$ 74.8

Adjusted other operating expenses1

43.1

44.0

41.5

42.5

45.9

Adjusted noninterest expense1

140.6

138.6

139.7

136.8

143.6

Efficiency ratio

57.56 %

55.52 %

(25.11) %

62.82 %

66.94 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

56.16

53.64

57.72

60.52

64.75

Full-time equivalent employees

2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

Number of financial centers

221

222

223

223

222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $17.9 billion, up $440.7 million, or 10 percent annualized, compared to $17.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $4.1 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $651 million with a weighted average rate of 6.40 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Total loans

$17,933

$17,492

$17,189

$17,111

$17,094

Unfunded loan commitments

4,068

3,871

3,955

3,947

3,888

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $20.2 billion, up $19 million compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total deposits reflected a $214 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, offset primarily from the continued planned run-off of higher rate, non-relationship time deposits or subsequent reinvestment of maturing time deposits into lower cost deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $446.8 million, compared to $302.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $884.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected a reduction of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Deposits

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,290

$ 4,330

$ 4,377

$ 4,468

$ 4,455

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,667

10,453

10,289

10,532

10,621

Time deposits

3,334

3,508

3,331

3,588

3,695

Brokered deposits

1,912

1,893

1,841

3,237

2,914

Total deposits

$20,203

$20,184

$19,838

$21,825

$21,684







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

Total loans to total deposits

89

87

87

78

79

Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2026 were 21 basis points, compared to 112 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 23 basis points in the first quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2026 primarily as a result of strong loan growth during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $229.9 million, compared to $224.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $252.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.28 percent, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 totaled $141.9 million, compared to $112.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $152.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single real estate construction relationship that is well collateralized and that management believes has limited loss content. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2026 at 162 percent, compared to 199 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 165 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans

162

199

168

161

165

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.79

0.64

0.90

0.92

0.89

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.21

1.12

0.25

0.25

0.23

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.21

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.23







Total nonperforming loans

$141.9

$112.7

$153.9

$157.2

$152.3

Total other nonperforming assets

12.6

12.4

6.8

9.5

10.0

Total nonperforming assets

$154.5

$125.1

$160.7

$166.7

$162.3







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $23.70, compared to $23.62 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.04 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $14.03, compared to $13.91 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $16.81 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $37.4 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 13.9 percent, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.2 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up from 8.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.7

8.7

8.5

8.5

8.3

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.1

10.1

9.6

10.0

9.8

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.4

15.1

14.4

14.6

Share Repurchase Program
During the first quarter of 2026, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in February 2026 (2026 Program) and which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024. Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of March 31, 2026, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

___________________________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3)

In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"



Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 17, 2026. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10207627. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










ASSETS










Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 342,603


$ 380,439


$ 377,604


$ 398,081


$ 423,171

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

205,880


331,474


266,013


246,381


211,115

Cash and cash equivalents

548,483


711,913


643,617


644,462


634,286

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100


100


100


100


100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

-


-


-


3,591,531


3,615,556

Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,152,286


3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849

Mortgage loans held for sale

14,311


17,438


15,507


16,972


8,351

Assets held in trading accounts

14,543


11,685


12,695


-


-

Loans:










Loans

17,932,883


17,492,179


17,188,817


17,111,096


17,094,078

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(229,908)


(224,377)


(258,006)


(253,537)


(252,168)

Net loans

17,702,975


17,267,802


16,930,811


16,857,559


16,841,910

Premises and equipment

557,873


561,220


568,343


573,160


573,616

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,475


12,009


6,386


8,794


8,976

Interest receivable

101,557


104,062


104,383


120,443


117,398

Bank owned life insurance

542,486


540,001


539,372


535,481


535,324

Goodwill

1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799

Other intangible assets

81,325


84,423


87,520


90,617


93,714

Other assets

643,570


643,204


659,352


528,382


551,112

Total assets

$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits:










Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,289,697


$ 4,330,211


$ 4,377,232


$ 4,468,237


$ 4,455,255

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,311,979


11,141,169


10,932,914


11,176,791


11,265,554

Time deposits

4,601,107


4,712,658


4,527,587


6,179,962


5,963,811

Total deposits

20,202,783


20,184,038


19,837,733


21,824,990


21,684,620

Federal funds purchased and securities sold










under agreements to repurchase

8,708


21,383


22,348


31,306


50,133

Other borrowings

446,756


302,253


18,832


634,349


884,863

Subordinated notes and debentures

315,700


317,714


648,976


366,369


366,331

Accrued interest and other liabilities

281,102


296,249


326,310


287,396


275,559

Total liabilities

21,255,049


21,121,637


20,854,199


23,144,410


23,261,506











Stockholders' equity:










Common stock

1,451


1,448


1,447


1,260


1,259

Surplus

2,848,952


2,846,581


2,848,977


2,518,286


2,515,372

Undivided profits

901,696


864,341


817,022


1,410,564


1,382,564

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(314,365)


(293,130)


(313,483)


(380,900)


(367,710)

Total stockholders' equity

3,437,734


3,419,240


3,353,963


3,549,210


3,531,485

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)










INTEREST INCOME










Loans (including fees)

$ 267,287


$ 270,868


$ 269,210


$ 265,373


$ 257,755

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,320


2,485


6,421


2,531


2,703

Investment securities

31,882


33,833


37,464


46,898


47,257

Mortgage loans held for sale

203


227


229


221


122

Assets held in trading accounts

122


118


99


-


-

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

301,814


307,531


313,423


315,023


307,837

INTEREST EXPENSE










Time deposits

39,949


41,989


49,064


57,231


62,559

Other deposits

57,653


60,516


67,546


69,108


67,895

Federal funds purchased and securities










sold under agreements to repurchase

36


57


72


59


113

Other borrowings

1,746


2,138


2,957


10,613


7,714

Subordinated notes and debentures

5,262


5,535


7,123


6,188


6,134

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

104,646


110,235


126,762


143,199


144,415

NET INTEREST INCOME

197,168


197,296


186,661


171,824


163,422

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Provision for credit losses on loans

14,622


15,116


15,180


11,945


26,797

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-


-


(3,214)


-


-

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

14,622


15,116


11,966


11,945


26,797

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

182,546


182,180


174,695


159,879


136,625

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

12,656


12,669


13,045


12,588


12,635

Debit and credit card fees

8,503


8,660


8,478


8,567


8,446

Wealth management fees

10,533


10,337


9,965


9,464


9,629

Mortgage lending income

1,854


2,232


2,259


1,687


2,013

Bank owned life insurance income

4,218


3,942


3,943


3,890


4,092

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,606


1,503


1,474


1,321


1,333

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


-


(801,492)


-


-

Other income

4,827


12,365


6,141


4,837


8,007

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

75,885


72,924


76,249


73,862


74,824

Occupancy expense, net

12,218


11,636


12,106


11,844


12,651

Furniture and equipment expense

5,423


5,304


5,275


5,474


5,465

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

315


432


200


216


198

Deposit insurance

2,295


4,736


5,175


4,917


5,391

Other operating expenses

44,537


44,830


43,027


42,276


46,051

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

140,673


139,862


142,032


138,589


144,580

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

86,070


94,026


(723,524)


63,644


38,200

Provision for income taxes

17,526


15,948


(160,732)


8,871


5,812

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.01)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Tier 1 capital










Stockholders' equity

$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,370,562)


(1,374,839)


(1,376,255)


(1,379,104)


(1,381,953)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

314,365


293,130


313,483


380,900


367,710

Total Tier 1 capital

2,381,537


2,337,531


2,291,191


2,551,006


2,517,242











Tier 2 capital










Subordinated notes and debentures

315,700


317,714


648,976


366,369


366,331

Subordinated debt phase out

-


-


(198,000)


(198,000)


(132,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and










reserve for unfunded commitments

255,537


250,006


248,710


258,079


257,769

Total Tier 2 capital

571,237


567,720


699,686


426,448


492,100

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,952,774


$ 2,905,251


$ 2,990,877


$ 2,977,454


$ 3,009,342











Risk weighted assets

$ 20,565,445


$ 20,106,493


$ 19,861,879


$ 20,646,324


$ 20,621,540











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 23,487,513


$ 23,224,638


$ 23,963,356


$ 25,606,135


$ 25,619,424











Ratios at end of quarter










Equity to assets

13.92 %


13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.74 %


8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.58 %


11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.14 %


10.06 %


9.56 %


9.96 %


9.83 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.58 %


11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.36 %


14.45 %


15.07 %


14.42 %


14.59 %


(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Investment Securities - End of Period










Held-to-Maturity










U.S. Government agencies

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 457,228


$ 456,545

Mortgage-backed securities

-


-


-


1,024,313


1,048,170

State and political subdivisions

-


-


-


1,855,614


1,856,905

Other securities

-


-


-


254,376


253,936

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

-


-


-


3,591,531


3,615,556

Available-for-Sale










U.S. Treasury

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 400


$ 699

U.S. Government agencies

46,329


47,172


48,355


49,498


52,318

Mortgage-backed securities

2,128,732


2,201,958


2,249,593


1,349,991


1,380,913

State and political subdivisions

838,880


859,071


845,371


807,842


832,898

Other securities

138,345


158,020


175,958


197,589


225,021

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,152,286


3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 3,152,286


$ 3,266,221


$ 3,319,277


$ 5,996,851


$ 6,107,405

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 2,891,974


$ 2,929,625

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Loans










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Loan Portfolio - End of Period










Consumer:










Credit cards

$ 172,610


$ 175,760


$ 173,020


$ 176,166


$ 179,680

Other consumer

96,387


115,472


112,335


123,831


97,198

Total consumer

268,997


291,232


285,355


299,997


276,878

Real Estate:










Construction

2,621,859


2,873,807


2,874,823


2,784,578


2,778,245

Single-family residential

2,566,162


2,607,450


2,617,849


2,625,717


2,647,451

Other commercial real estate

8,764,648


8,289,968


7,875,649


7,961,412


8,051,304

Total real estate

13,952,669


13,771,225


13,368,321


13,371,707


13,477,000

Commercial:










Commercial

2,521,440


2,382,339


2,397,388


2,440,507


2,372,681

Agricultural

333,508


306,300


353,181


333,078


264,469

Total commercial

2,854,948


2,688,639


2,750,569


2,773,585


2,637,150

Other

856,269


741,083


784,572


665,807


703,050

Total loans

$ 17,932,883


$ 17,492,179


$ 17,188,817


$ 17,111,096


$ 17,094,078

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans










Beginning balance

$ 224,377


$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168


$ 235,019











Loans charged off:










Credit cards

1,677


1,346


1,862


1,702


1,460

Other consumer

590


550


600


351


1,133

Real estate

6,629


25,850


1,350


1,450


4,425

Commercial

1,666


22,004


8,079


8,257


4,243

Total loans charged off

10,562


49,750


11,891


11,760


11,261











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:










Credit cards

468


347


257


334


211

Other consumer

301


163


303


294


306

Real estate

449


105


115


87


99

Commercial

253


390


505


469


997

Total recoveries

1,471


1,005


1,180


1,184


1,613

Net loans charged off

9,091


48,745


10,711


10,576


9,648

Provision for credit losses on loans

14,622


15,116


15,180


11,945


26,797

Balance, end of quarter

$ 229,908


$ 224,377


$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans:










Nonaccrual loans

$ 141,233


$ 111,791


$ 153,516


$ 156,453


$ 151,897

Loans past due 90 days or more

647


948


423


709


494

Total nonperforming loans

141,880


112,739


153,939


157,162


152,391

Other nonperforming assets:










Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,475


12,009


6,386


8,794


8,976

Other nonperforming assets

181


323


392


759


978

Total other nonperforming assets

12,656


12,332


6,778


9,553


9,954

Total nonperforming assets

$ 154,536


$ 125,071


$ 160,717


$ 166,715


$ 162,345











Ratios










Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %


1.28 %


1.50 %


1.48 %


1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

162 %


199 %


168 %


161 %


165 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.79 %


0.64 %


0.90 %


0.92 %


0.89 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.63 %


0.51 %


0.66 %


0.62 %


0.61 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.21 %


1.12 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.23 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.21 %


0.47 %


0.24 %


0.24 %


0.23 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to










average credit card loans (QTD)

2.81 %


2.23 %


3.64 %


2.99 %


2.72 %

Simmons First National Corporation
















SFNC


Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis














For the Quarters Ended



















(Unaudited)




















Three Months Ended
Mar 2026


Three Months Ended
Dec 2025


Three Months Ended
Mar 2025


($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


ASSETS



















Earning assets:



















Interest bearing balances due from banks



















and federal funds sold

$ 251,620


$ 2,320


3.74 %


$ 232,046


$ 2,485


4.25 %


$ 241,021


$ 2,703


4.55 %


Investment securities - taxable

2,408,546


26,311


4.43 %


2,490,444


28,235


4.50 %


3,540,559


31,584


3.62 %


Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

820,278


7,542


3.73 %


810,597


7,578


3.71 %


2,608,070


21,217


3.30 %


Mortgage loans held for sale

13,800


203


5.97 %


15,738


227


5.72 %


8,142


122


6.08 %


Assets held in trading accounts

13,748


122


3.60 %


12,534


118


3.74 %


-


-


0.00 %


Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,658,807


268,328


6.16 %


17,295,415


271,778


6.23 %


16,920,050


258,625


6.20 %


Total interest earning assets (FTE)

21,166,799


304,826


5.84 %


20,856,774


310,421


5.90 %


23,317,842


314,251


5.47 %


Non-earning assets

3,366,206






3,397,673






3,360,786






Total assets

$ 24,533,005






$ 24,254,447






$ 26,678,628

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Interest bearing liabilities:



















Interest bearing transaction and



















savings accounts

$ 11,328,148


$ 57,653


2.06 %


$ 10,971,959


$ 60,516


2.19 %


$ 11,177,550


$ 67,895


2.46 %


Time deposits

4,678,058


39,949


3.46 %


4,573,502


41,989


3.64 %


6,160,429


62,559


4.12 %


Total interest bearing deposits

16,006,206


97,602


2.47 %


15,545,461


102,505


2.62 %


17,337,979


130,454


3.05 %


Federal funds purchased and securities



















sold under agreement to repurchase

17,743


36


0.82 %


20,990


57


1.08 %


39,797


113


1.15 %


Other borrowings

192,345


1,746


3.68 %


217,996


2,138


3.89 %


706,402


7,714


4.43 %


Subordinated notes and debentures

318,635


5,262


6.70 %


319,162


5,535


6.88 %


366,312


6,134


6.79 %


Total interest bearing liabilities

16,534,929


104,646


2.57 %


16,103,609


110,235


2.72 %


18,450,490


144,415


3.17 %


Noninterest bearing liabilities:



















Noninterest bearing deposits

4,229,952






4,412,009






4,342,948






Other liabilities

297,864






328,812






320,721






Total liabilities

21,062,745






20,844,430






23,114,159






Stockholders' equity

3,470,260






3,410,017






3,564,469






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,533,005






$ 24,254,447






$ 26,678,628






Net interest income (FTE)



$ 200,180






$ 200,186






$ 169,836




Net interest spread (FTE)





3.27 %






3.18 %






2.30 %


Net interest margin (FTE)





3.84 %






3.81 %






2.95 %


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands, except share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - As Reported










Net Income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388

Diluted earnings per share

0.47


0.54


(4.00)


0.43


0.26

Return on average assets

1.13 %


1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %


1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %


0.56 %

Return on average common equity

8.01 %


9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.90 %


15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %


3.81 %


3.50 %


3.06 %


2.95 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

57.56 %


55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %

FTE adjustment

3,012


2,890


3,811


6,422


6,414

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,340,410


145,210,222


140,648,704


126,406,453


126,336,557

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.215


0.213


0.213


0.213


0.213

Accretable yield on acquired loans

902


749


725


1,263


1,084

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 68,566


$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.47


0.54


0.46


0.44


0.26

Adjusted return on average assets

1.13 %


1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %


1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %


0.57 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.01 %


9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.91 %


16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

56.16 %


53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %

YEAR-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - GAAP










Net Income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388

Diluted earnings per share

0.47


(2.95)


(3.63)


0.69


0.26

Return on average assets

1.13 %


-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %


-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %


0.56 %

Return on average common equity

8.01 %


-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.90 %


-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %


3.32 %


3.17 %


3.01 %


2.95 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

57.56 %


460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %

FTE adjustment

3,012


19,537


16,647


12,836


6,414

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,340,410


134,731,180


131,132,891


126,325,650


126,336,557

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.215


0.850


0.638


0.425


0.213

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 68,566


$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.47


1.73


1.18


0.71


0.26

Adjusted return on average assets

1.13 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %


1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %


0.57 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.01 %


6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.91 %


11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

56.16 %


58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %

END OF PERIOD










Book value per share

$ 23.70


$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04

Tangible book value per share

14.03


13.91


13.45


16.97


16.81

Shares outstanding

145,058,331


144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822

Full-time equivalent employees

2,913


2,917


2,883


2,947


2,949

Total number of financial centers

221


222


223


223


222


(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

(in thousands, except per share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


-


305


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


85


2,004


163


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)

Certain items, net of tax

22


897


627,722


1,298


734

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 68,566


$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(0.01)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

0.01


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


-


-


0.01


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


0.01


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


5.70


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

-


-


0.01


-


-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-


(0.01)


(1.25)


-


-

Certain items, net of tax

-


-


4.46


0.01


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ 0.46


$ 0.44


$ 0.26











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















QUARTER-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ 44,197


$ 51,708


$ (756,187)


$ 42,354


$ 46,155

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 44,197


$ 51,708


$ 45,875


$ 42,354


$ 46,155











Other income

$ 4,827


$ 12,365


$ 6,141


$ 4,837


$ 8,007

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 4,827


$ 12,365


$ 6,711


$ 4,837


$ 8,007











Noninterest expense

$ 140,673


$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


-


-


-


-

Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)


(85)


(2,004)


(163)


(994)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

140,643


138,647


139,723


136,832


143,586

Less: Fraud event

-


-


-


-


(4,300)

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 140,643


$ 138,647


$ 139,723


$ 136,832


$ 139,286











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 75,885


$ 72,924


$ 76,249


$ 73,862


$ 74,824

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)


-

Other

-


-


(1)


1


-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 75,602


$ 72,924


$ 75,943


$ 72,269


$ 74,824











Other operating expenses

$ 44,537


$ 44,830


$ 43,027


$ 42,276


$ 46,051

Certain other operating expenses items










Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(205)


327


(1,556)


255


(161)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 43,132


$ 44,027


$ 41,471


$ 42,531


$ 45,890

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

(in thousands, except per share data)










YEAR-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


1,899


1,899


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


3,246


3,161


1,157


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)

Certain items, net of tax

22


630,651


629,754


2,032


734

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 68,566


$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.47


$ (2.95)


$ (3.63)


$ 0.69


$ 0.26

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


0.01


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(0.01)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

0.01


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


0.01


0.02


0.01


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


0.01


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


5.95


6.11


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

-


0.02


0.02


0.01


-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-


(1.32)


(1.34)


-


-

Certain items, net of tax

-


4.68


4.81


0.02


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.47


$ 1.73


$ 1.18


$ 0.71


$ 0.26











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















YEAR-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ 44,197


$ (615,970)


$ (667,678)


$ 88,509


$ 46,155

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


801,492


-


-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 44,197


$ 186,092


$ 134,384


$ 88,509


$ 46,155











Other income

$ 4,827


$ 31,350


$ 18,985


$ 12,844


$ 8,007

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 4,827


$ 31,920


$ 19,555


$ 12,844


$ 8,007











Noninterest expense

$ 140,673


$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


-


-


-


-

Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)


(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

140,643


558,788


420,141


280,418


143,586

Less: Fraud event

-


(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 140,643


$ 554,488


$ 415,841


$ 276,118


$ 139,286











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 75,885


$ 297,859


$ 224,935


$ 148,686


$ 74,824

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-

Other

-


-


-


1


-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 75,602


$ 295,960


$ 223,036


$ 147,093


$ 74,824











Other operating expenses

$ 44,537


$ 176,184


$ 131,354


$ 88,327


$ 46,051

Certain other operating expenses items










Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(205)


(1,135)


(1,462)


94


(161)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 43,132


$ 173,919


$ 129,892


$ 88,421


$ 45,890

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC


Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period










For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


($ in thousands, except per share data)






















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


Intangible assets:











Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


Total intangibles

(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,035,610


$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972













Total assets

$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


Intangible assets:











Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


Total intangibles

(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


Tangible assets

$ 23,290,659


$ 23,135,655


$ 22,799,843


$ 25,282,204


$ 25,378,478













Ratio of common equity to assets

13.92 %


13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %


Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.74 %


8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %













Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share






















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


Intangible assets:











Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


Other intangible assets

(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


Total intangibles

(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,035,610


$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972


Shares of common stock outstanding

145,058,331


144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822


Book value per common share

$ 23.70


$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04


Tangible book value per common share

$ 14.03


$ 13.91


$ 13.45


$ 16.97


$ 16.81













Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits





















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 7,385,688


$ 9,640,677


$ 9,565,766


$ 8,407,847


$ 8,614,833


Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,509,728


2,363,327


2,169,362


2,691,215


3,005,328


Less: Intercompany eliminations

432,795


2,729,191


2,937,147


1,121,932


1,073,500


Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,443,165


$ 4,548,159


$ 4,459,257


$ 4,594,700


$ 4,536,005













FHLB borrowing availability

$ 5,831,000


$ 5,999,000


$ 6,134,000


$ 5,133,000


$ 4,432,000


Unpledged securities

1,571,000


1,480,000


1,575,000


3,697,000


4,197,000


Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and











Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,595,000


1,836,000


1,824,000


1,894,000


1,780,000


Additional liquidity sources

$ 8,997,000


$ 9,315,000


$ 9,533,000


$ 10,724,000


$ 10,409,000













Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.0


2.0


2.1


2.3


2.3



(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 70,832


$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062


$ 34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


-


305


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


85


2,004


163


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

68,566


78,975


64,930


56,071


33,122

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 70,854


$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360


$ 35,727











Average total assets

$ 24,533,005


$ 24,254,447


$ 24,914,922


$ 26,645,131


$ 26,678,628

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(83,248)


(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)


(95,787)

Total average intangibles

(1,404,047)


(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)


(1,416,586)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 23,128,958


$ 22,847,442


$ 23,504,774


$ 25,231,900


$ 25,262,042











Return on average assets

1.13 %


1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.13 %


1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %


1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %


0.56 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %


1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %


0.57 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 70,832


$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062


$ 34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


-


305


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


85


2,004


163


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

68,566


78,975


64,930


56,071


33,122

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 70,854


$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360


$ 35,727











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,470,260


$ 3,410,017


$ 3,368,308


$ 3,546,163


$ 3,564,469

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(83,248)


(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)


(95,787)

Total average intangibles

(1,404,047)


(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)


(1,416,586)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,066,213


$ 2,003,012


$ 1,958,160


$ 2,132,932


$ 2,147,883











Return on average common equity

8.01 %


9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity

13.90 %


15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

8.01 %


9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

13.91 %


16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %


(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 140,673


$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


-


-


-


-

Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)


(85)


(2,004)


(163)


(994)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(315)


(432)


(200)


(216)


(198)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,098)


(3,527)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 137,231


$ 135,118


$ 136,426


$ 133,518


$ 139,861











Net interest income

$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422

Noninterest income

44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

3,012


2,890


3,811


6,422


6,414

Efficiency ratio denominator

244,377


251,894


(565,715)


220,600


215,991

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 244,377


$ 251,894


$ 236,347


$ 220,600


$ 215,991











Efficiency ratio (1)

57.56 %


55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

56.16 %


53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %











Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue




















Net interest income

$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422

Noninterest income

44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155

Total revenue

241,365


249,004


(569,526)


214,178


209,577

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


-


(801,492)


-


-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 241,365


$ 249,004


$ 232,536


$ 214,178


$ 209,577











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)




















Net interest income

$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422

Noninterest income

44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155

Total revenue

241,365


249,004


(569,526)


214,178


209,577

Less: Noninterest expense

140,673


139,862


142,032


138,589


144,580

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 100,692


$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue




















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 100,692


$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


-


-

Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


-


-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Plus: Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Plus: Early retirement program costs

283


-


305


1,594


-

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Plus: Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

531


85


2,004


163


994

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 100,722


$ 110,357


$ 92,813


$ 77,346


$ 65,991


(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent} and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficieny
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 70,832


$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055


$ 34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


1,899


1,899


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


3,246


3,161


1,157


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

68,566


233,098


154,123


89,193


33,122

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 70,854


$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087


$ 35,727











Average total assets

$ 24,533,005


$ 25,614,700


$ 26,073,100


$ 26,661,787


$ 26,678,628

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(83,248)


(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)


(95,787)

Total average intangibles

(1,404,047)


(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)


(1,416,586)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 23,128,958


$ 24,202,988


$ 24,659,802


$ 25,246,888


$ 25,262,042











Return on average assets

1.13 %


-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.13 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %


-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %


0.56 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %


1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %


0.57 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 70,832


$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055


$ 34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


-


-


-


-

Professional services

1,200


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

283


1,899


1,899


1,594


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


12


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


1,118


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


801,492


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

531


3,246


3,161


1,157


994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

68,566


233,098


154,123


89,193


33,122

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 70,854


$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087


$ 35,727











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,470,260


$ 3,471,531


$ 3,492,261


$ 3,555,265


$ 3,564,469

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(83,248)


(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)


(95,787)

Total average intangibles

(1,404,047)


(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)


(1,416,586)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,066,213


$ 2,059,819


$ 2,078,963


$ 2,140,366


$ 2,147,883











Return on average common equity

8.01 %


-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity

13.90 %


-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

8.01 %


6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

13.91 %


11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %


(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 140,673


$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


-


-


-


-

Professional services

(1,200)


-


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


(12)


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


(1,118)


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)


(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(308)


(1,046)


(614)


(414)


(198)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,097)


(12,819)


(9,722)


(6,625)


(3,527)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 137,238


$ 544,923


$ 409,805


$ 273,379


$ 139,861











Net interest income

$ 197,168


$ 719,203


$ 521,907


$ 335,246


$ 163,422

Noninterest income

44,197


(615,970)


(667,678)


88,509


46,155

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

3,012


19,537


16,647


12,836


6,414

Efficiency ratio denominator

244,377


122,770


(129,124)


436,591


215,991

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


570


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-


801,492


801,492


-


-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 244,377


$ 924,832


$ 672,938


$ 436,591


$ 215,991











Efficiency ratio (1)

57.56 %


460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

56.16 %


58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %



(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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