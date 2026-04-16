Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.: Hang Feng Technology Innovation Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Feng Technology Innovation Limited (NASDAQ: FOFO) ("Hang Feng Technology Innovation" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed company headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased by 14.7% to approximately US$2,328,172 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to US$2,029,269 in the prior year.

Corporate management consulting services revenue grew 41.8% to approximately US$1,949,814, driven by the addition of seven new clients during the year, doubling the customer base compared to 2024.

Asset management services revenue was approximately US$378,358, primarily from fund management fees.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company held cash of approximately US$7,420,426, compared to US$2,534,502 as of December 31, 2024.

Net proceeds from the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2025 totaled approximately US$5.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Asset Management Business

The Company provides asset management services through its wholly owned subsidiaries: Hang Feng Fund SPC, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("HF Fund SPC"), Hang Feng Capital Management Limited, a business company incorporated under the laws of BVI ("HF CM"), and Hang Feng International Asset Management Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability ("HF IAM"). HF IAM holds Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). On February 27, 2025, HF IAM submitted an application for a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license to the SFC, which is still pending.

In November 2025, the Company initiated a new development within its asset management business to explore real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization, specifically the tokenization of interests in its fund-of-funds ("FoF") portfolios. In connection with this initiative, the Company granted restricted share units ("RSUs") to consultants for the design, development, and implementation of the RWA platform. This resulted in a non-cash, share-based compensation recognized as R&D expense of approximately US$8,955,908 for the year ended December 31, 2025, which contributed to a net loss of US$9,587,835 for the fiscal year.

The Company continues to explore new developments within its asset management business, including evaluating emerging opportunities in digital asset -related areas, as part of its broader strategic growth initiatives.

Corporate Management Consulting Business

The Company's corporate management consulting services, conducted through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary Starchain Investment Trading Limited ("Starchain"), primarily serve clients listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. stock exchanges. For the year ended December 31, 2025, Starchain signed seven new clients, doubling its customer base compared to 2024.

The Company aims to continue to diversify its client base. For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue from related parties accounted for approximately 31.0% of total revenue, compared to 37.6% in the prior year. The top two clients represented 47% of total revenue in 2025, down from 55% in 2024.

IPO and Nasdaq Listing

The ordinary shares of the Company commenced trading under the ticker symbol "FOFO" on September 12, 2025. On September 15, 2025, the Company completed itsIPO of 1,375,000 ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market at a price of US$4.00 per share. On September 16, 2025, the over-allotment option was exercised in full, and the Company issued an additional 206,250 ordinary shares.

Outlook and Growth Strategies

Looking forward, the Company plans to implement the following growth strategies as outlined in its annual report:

Expanding Corporate Management Consulting Client Base and AUM Through Strategic Partnerships: The Company aims to form strategic alliances with industry partners, including financial public relations firms, event and roadshow service providers, ESG reporting service providers, investment analytics providers, and other fund managers to co-launch and co-manage assets.

The Company aims to form strategic alliances with industry partners, including financial public relations firms, event and roadshow service providers, ESG reporting service providers, investment analytics providers, and other fund managers to co-launch and co-manage assets. Attracting and Retaining Highly Qualified Professionals: The Company will leverage the extensive professional networks of its core team to identify and engage top-tier talent.

The Company will leverage the extensive professional networks of its core team to identify and engage top-tier talent. Delivering Value-Driven and Client-Centric Solutions: The Company will continue to focus on providing personalized, value-driven solutions that align closely with capital markets.

The Company will continue to focus on providing personalized, value-driven solutions that align closely with capital markets. Expanding Services Beyond Hong Kong to the Greater Asia Market: The Company plans to extend its operations to the Greater Asia market within the next three to five years.

The Company plans to extend its operations to the Greater Asia market within the next three to five years. Enhancing Technology Capabilities in FinTech and AI: The Company is actively integrating and will continue to integrate advanced FinTech and AI solutions developed by external providers to enhance its services, improving efficiency, accuracy, and real-time insights across its operations.

Management Commentary

"The fiscal year 2025 was a transformative period for Hang Feng Technology Innovation," said Mr. Xu Zhiheng, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We successfully completed our Nasdaq listing and strengthened our client base. The non-cash, share-based compensation recognized as R&D expense we recorded reflects our commitment to building a foundational digital asset infrastructure that we believe will unlock significant long-term value. Looking ahead, we expect to explore and integrate AI-driven solutions into our asset management and consulting services, expanding our client reach, and pursuing strategic partnerships that will drive sustainable growth. With our SFC licenses, Nasdaq listing, and strategic investments in technology, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver value to our shareholders and clients."

About Hang Feng Technology Innovation Limited

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Limited (NASDAQ: FOFO) is a Hong Kong-based company providing corporate management consulting and asset management services. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company offers tailored consulting solutions to listed companies and manages investment portfolios for professional investors. The Company is committed to advancing digital transformation and expanding into emerging financial sectors, including AI-driven financial services and compliant virtual assets. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.hfintech.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations

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SOURCE Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.