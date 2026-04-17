Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds

Partners Group closes latest private equity secondaries program with over USD 9 billion of total commitments



17.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 17 April 2026 The Program's investor base is highly diversified, reflecting broad global appetite for the strategy

The closing of the Program, which is already 60% committed, follows an intense period of investment activity for Partners Group

Partners Group has a long track record in the private equity secondaries space, having made its first investment in 1998 Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has closed its eighth private equity secondaries program ("the Program") with over USD 9 billion of total client commitments. The Program includes a closed-end fund as well as other bespoke mandates and vehicles that invest alongside the fund. The Program's investor base is comprised of institutions across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the US, reflecting broad global appetite for the strategy. Around one third of new commitments came from markets outside of Europe, with the largest individual commitments from investors in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners Group's partners and employees, together with affiliates of the firm, also made meaningful commitments to the Program. The Program is already 60% committed, with the seed portfolio offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of investments that consists of assets managed by high quality GPs globally. The final closing follows an intense period of investment activity for Partners Group's private equity secondaries business, which invested more than USD 4 billion globally last year. Across all secondaries opportunities, Partners Group follows a thematic investment approach, which involves leveraging insights from the firm's private equity directs business to identify sectors with strong tailwinds. The mature, active closed-end funds from Partners Group's previous private equity secondaries programs are all top quartile performers, according to MSCI Burgiss. Partners Group has a long track record in the secondaries space, having invested around USD 40 billion globally since making its first investment in 1998. Anthony Shontz, Partner, Co-Head Private Equity Partnership Investments, Partners Group, says: "The successful closing of our eighth private equity secondaries program highlights the global appeal of our investment approach. We are uniquely positioned with one of the largest teams of direct investment professionals and industry experts, which means we have the ability to perform in-depth underwriting as we work closely with GPs to create custom solutions. We are grateful for the trust our clients have in us." Partners Group's Private Equity business has USD 86 billion in assets under management globally, with strategies covering directs and secondaries investments. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com



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