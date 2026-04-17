The Swiss federal government has launched a funding call for research projects on energy and resource-efficient industrial processes, including the circular economy related to solar modules, batteries, heat pumps and electrolyzers. The deadline to submit pre-proposals is June 30.The Swiss Federal Office of Energy and Swiss Federal Office for the Environment have launched the first call for proposals under a new funding instrument aimed at projects focused on energy and resource-efficient industrial processes. Known as Swiss research for the energy transition and emissions reduction (Sweeter), ...

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