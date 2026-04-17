Hoshine Silicon reported 2025 revenue of CNY 20.499 billion ($2.82 billion) and a CNY 2.991 billion net loss driven by PV disruption and impairments. Meanwhile, polysilicon and wafer prices continued to decline in mid-April amid high inventories and weak demand.Hoshine Silicon reported 2025 revenue of CNY 20.499 billion ($2.82 billion) and a net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 2.991 billion ($411 million). The company attributed the loss mainly to severe disruption in its PV business, which resulted in significant shutdown losses and operating losses, as well as CNY 1.699 billion in impairment ...

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