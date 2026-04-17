Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Sterling Neblett Named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

This follows Sterling's 2025 recognition on the Top 250 RIAs list.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management is proud to announce that Co-Founder, Sterling D. Neblett CEPA, CFP, has been named to the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes, compiled by SHOOK Research. Sterling was selected for inclusion on the list from a pool of more than 52,000 nominations submitted to Forbes this year.

This recognition highlights top financial advisors across the country based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative criteria. Quantitative factors include metrics such as client retention, assets under management, and a minimum of seven years of experience as a financial advisor. Qualitative factors focus on areas such as client service, compliance records, and overall business practices. Additional baseline requirements and eligibility criteria also apply.

"I'm extremely honored to be included as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor," said Sterling Neblett (4/8/2026). "Our team works hard every day to support our clients, and we're grateful for the trust they place in us."

Forbes highlights advisors who serve as industry role models, emphasizing best practices and a high-quality client experience. This achievement reflects Centurion Wealth Management's commitment to helping clients navigate the financial decisions in their lives with confidence, knowing they have a team in their corner every step of the way.

Click here to view the full 2026 Best-In-State Advisors rankings (third-party site; Centurion is not affiliated with or responsible for its content).

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients navigate financial decisions and plan for the future.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

Providing the statement above may present a conflict of interest, as it includes an endorsement associated with an award received by Sterling Neblett.

The above-mentioned recognition/award was given on April 7, 2026, based on data as of June 30, 2025. It was provided by Forbes in collaboration with SHOOK Research. Centurion Wealth Management has a reasonable belief that the methodology used to determine the award was fair and balanced. Clients and prospects should be aware that Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to the provider for the rating/award.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking is not indicative of future investment performance and does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sterling-neblett-named-to-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-list-1158270