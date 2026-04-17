Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec has revealed the long list of bidders in its 300 MW solar tender. A total 60 bids were submitted with a cumulative capacity of 481 MW.Canadian provincial utility Hydro-Quebec has announced its 300 MW solar tender is oversubscribed, after receiving bids for 60 projects with a combined capacity of 481 MW. The utility's solar tender launched last May, offering long-term electricity contracts to new solar projects with a maximum installed capacity of 25 MW that can be connected to its integrated network by the end of 2029 at the latest. The 60 bids are spread across ...

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