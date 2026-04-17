Fraunhofer ISE-led researchers demonstrated zinc-doped tin oxide (ZTO) as an indium-free alternative to indium tin oxide (ITO) for recombination layers in fully textured perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. ZTO delivers comparable device efficiencies of 27-28% under current-matching conditions, offering a scalable, indium-free pathway for high-performance tandem photovoltaics without efficiency loss.An international research team led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on a transparent conductive ...

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