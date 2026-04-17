TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech will publish its Q1 2026 report on April 29, 2026, at 08:00 CEST.

Instead of hosting a traditional conference call in connection with the report release, CEO Johan Svensson will participate in an interview with DNB Carnegie Investment Bank on May 6, 2026, where he will discuss the results and key developments. The interview will be made available to investors following the session.

Going forward, Raketech will adopt this format for its financial reporting, replacing traditional conference calls. This approach simplifies communication around the reports and provides a more streamlined way of presenting the company's performance, while ensuring that investors continue to receive relevant and sufficient information.

Further details regarding access to the interview will be communicated in connection with the publication of the Q1 2026 report.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

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Raketech updates on Q1 2026 reporting date and communication format

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-updates-on-q1-2026-reporting-date-and-communication-format-1158482