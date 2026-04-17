Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2026 12:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MuchSkills Advances Position as Major Contender in Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix 2026

Named for the second consecutive year, MuchSkills moves up in both market impact and vision and capability, competing alongside providers with significantly larger teams and budgets.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / MuchSkills, the skills intelligence platform for workforce visibility and planning, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. This is the second consecutive year MuchSkills has been recognised, and the company advanced its position within the category on both assessment dimensions: Market impact and vision and capability.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a globally recognised framework that evaluates skills intelligence platform providers across two dimensions: Market impact (including client growth, revenue, and value delivered) and vision and capability (product depth, technology sophistication, and strategic direction). MuchSkills was assessed alongside more than 30 providers, including established enterprise vendors with significantly larger teams and resources.

"Moving up in the PEAK Matrix matters because of what it reflects. It is driven by real customer growth and a platform that organisations rely on. We built MuchSkills because companies were navigating their own workforce in the dark, and that problem is only getting more urgent as skill demands accelerate. Being recognised alongside vendors with 50 times our headcount tells us we are solving the right problem, with the right approach, at the right time." - Daniel Nilsson, co-founder and CEO of MuchSkills.

Since the 2025 assessment, MuchSkills has expanded its customer base across Europe and beyond, deepened its platform capabilities with AI Super Search and enhanced certification tracking with full audit trails, and launched CV Inventory, a linked product that generates proposal-ready CVs directly from live skills data. The platform includes a database of over 70,000 skills and capabilities.

The platform holds a 5.0 rating on Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, a 4.5 rating on G2, and has been recognised with a Red Dot Award for product design.

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is an AI-powered skills intelligence platform that helps organisations see, develop, and deploy the skills they already have. Used by consulting firms, HR teams, compliance departments, and enterprises globally, MuchSkills maps skills, certifications, and availability across the entire workforce - making that data searchable and actionable. The platform is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is GDPR compliant, and EU-hosted. Learn more at www.muchskills.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Nilsson
daniel@muchskills.com
www.muchskills.com

SOURCE: MuchSkills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/muchskills-advances-position-as-major-contender-in-everest-group-1158484

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.