MuchSkills Advances Position as Major Contender in Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix 2026

Named for the second consecutive year, MuchSkills moves up in both market impact and vision and capability, competing alongside providers with significantly larger teams and budgets.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / MuchSkills , the skills intelligence platform for workforce visibility and planning, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 . This is the second consecutive year MuchSkills has been recognised, and the company advanced its position within the category on both assessment dimensions: Market impact and vision and capability.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a globally recognised framework that evaluates skills intelligence platform providers across two dimensions: Market impact (including client growth, revenue, and value delivered) and vision and capability (product depth, technology sophistication, and strategic direction). MuchSkills was assessed alongside more than 30 providers, including established enterprise vendors with significantly larger teams and resources.

"Moving up in the PEAK Matrix matters because of what it reflects. It is driven by real customer growth and a platform that organisations rely on. We built MuchSkills because companies were navigating their own workforce in the dark, and that problem is only getting more urgent as skill demands accelerate. Being recognised alongside vendors with 50 times our headcount tells us we are solving the right problem, with the right approach, at the right time." - Daniel Nilsson, co-founder and CEO of MuchSkills.

Since the 2025 assessment, MuchSkills has expanded its customer base across Europe and beyond, deepened its platform capabilities with AI Super Search and enhanced certification tracking with full audit trails, and launched CV Inventory, a linked product that generates proposal-ready CVs directly from live skills data. The platform includes a database of over 70,000 skills and capabilities.

The platform holds a 5.0 rating on Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, a 4.5 rating on G2, and has been recognised with a Red Dot Award for product design.

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is an AI-powered skills intelligence platform that helps organisations see, develop, and deploy the skills they already have. Used by consulting firms, HR teams, compliance departments, and enterprises globally, MuchSkills maps skills, certifications, and availability across the entire workforce - making that data searchable and actionable. The platform is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is GDPR compliant, and EU-hosted. Learn more at www.muchskills.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Nilsson

daniel@muchskills.com

www.muchskills.com

SOURCE: MuchSkills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/muchskills-advances-position-as-major-contender-in-everest-group-1158484