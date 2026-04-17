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WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:04
0,072 Euro
-0,28 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit Motion Analysis Receives Order Worth SEK 1.5 Million from a Leading European Aerospace Company

Image Systems AB's business unit Motion Analysis has received an order from a leading company in the European aerospace industry. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 1.5 million and confirms the continued demand for advanced motion analysis solutions in aerospace-related applications.

The order relates to a software subscription for the business unit's products with a contract term of 60 months.

This order from a leading European aerospace company confirms the value of our technology and the trust our solutions have earned in the international market

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 80 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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