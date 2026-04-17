Supply chain attacks compromise PV systems by targeting trusted vendors, software, or hardware components, allowing attackers to infiltrate systems indirectly through legitimate channels. These attacks can disrupt operations, introduce hidden vulnerabilities, and impact multiple assets at once, making vendor security and system validation critical for resilience.Supply chain cyberattacks are a significant category of threats affecting digital and cyber-physical systems that depend on a network of third-party providers, manufacturers, and service platforms. In PV environments, where systems rely ...

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