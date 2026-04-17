New figures from grid operator Enedis reveal that France added 1,418 MW of new PV capacity in Q1 2026, roughly matching Q1 2025, despite a broader sector slowdown linked to regulatory changes and delayed tenders. France According to data released by France's grid operator Enedis, 1,418 MW of new photovoltaic capacity was connected to the country's distribution network in the first quarter of 2026. This is broadly in line with the 1,407 MW recorded in the first quarter of 2025, indicating stable deployment levels despite a slowdown in the solar sector over recent months. The decline is attributed ...

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