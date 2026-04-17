Anchored Finance: EX.IO to offer Anchored's Tokenized U.S. Stocks for Global Investors

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored, the global digital operating system for real-world assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic distribution partnership with EX.IO, a leading licensed digital asset exchange in Hong Kong,targeting to offer fully backed tokenized U.S. equities for non-U.S. investors.

The partnership brings together Anchored's end-to-end RWA infrastructure, spanning origination, compliance, issuance, and settlement, with EX.IO's distribution network, giving users seamless access to tokenized stocks within the same platform they already use for digital assets.

Every tokenized stock is backed 1:1 by the underlying stock, held in segregated custody through a FINRA-registered, self-clearing broker-dealer and DTCC/NSCC member.

Through its partnership with Anchored, EX.IO is going to be the first HK-licensed VATP to support tokenized stocks, with products including Apple (aAAPL), NVIDIA (aNVDA), Microsoft (aMSFT), Amazon (aAMZN), Google (aGOOGL), Meta (aMETA), Tesla (aTSLA), Broadcom (aAVGO), Walmart (aWMT), and ASML (aASML) and additional names to follow.

What This Means for EX.IO Users

24/5 Market Access . Exploring the possibility to trade tokenized stocks from Sunday 8:00 PM ET through Friday 8:00 PM ET (equivalent to Monday 8:00 AM HKT to Saturday 8:00 AM HKT).

. Exploring the possibility to trade tokenized stocks from Sunday 8:00 PM ET through Friday 8:00 PM ET (equivalent to Monday 8:00 AM HKT to Saturday 8:00 AM HKT). Fractional by default. Users can purchase a fraction of the tokenized stock. Minimum subscription amount as low as 10 USD.

Users can purchase a fraction of the tokenized stock. Minimum subscription amount as low as 10 USD. Institutional-Grade Execution . Orders route through Anchored's market maker network with direct access to NASDAQ/NYSE liquidity.

. Orders route through Anchored's market maker network with direct access to NASDAQ/NYSE liquidity. Proof of Reserves. Real-time attestation verifies that each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock in regulated custody.

Quotes

"Anchored was built to bridge institutional-grade capital markets with on-chain distribution. This integration with EX.IO is a milestone in our vision to bring the full capital formation lifecycle on-chain, starting with equities today, with tokenized fund products on the roadmap."

- Wenny Cai, Co-Founder & CEO, Anchored

"We are very impressed by the speed and quality of Anchored's product. Partnering with Anchored marks a significant step forward in our mission to expand regulated, high-quality investment opportunities for qualified investors on our platform. By offering fully backed tokenized U.S. equities, we are exploring the possibility to deliver seamlessaccess to world-class assets, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and investor protection."

- Ms. Chen WU, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EX.IO

About Anchored

Anchored is the global digital operating system for real-world assets, providing end-to-end infrastructure for the compliant tokenization, distribution, and trading of RWAs. The platform supports the full asset lifecycle: origination, compliance, issuance, distribution across DeFi and CeFi venues, secondary market liquidity, and redemption. Anchored currently offers two product verticals: tokenized stocks and tokenized fund products.

Operating under a compliance-first, multi-jurisdictional architecture, Anchored serves institutional investors, centralized exchanges, market makers, and DeFi protocols seeking regulated on-chain access to traditional financial instruments.

Website: https://anchored.finance

About EX.IO

EX.IO (Central Entity Number: BUT670) is a strictly regulated virtual asset trading platform (VATP) in Hong Kong. Since December 2024, it has been licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. As one of the first platforms to successfully pass the "deemed licensed" regime under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615), EX.IO has established itself as a leading compliant digital asset exchange. The platform is also the only VATP included in Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) scheme.

Website: https://www.ex.io

Media Contact:

Anchored

Toni M, Head of Strategy

toni@anchored.finance

EX.IO

Henry YANG, PR and Content Manager

henry.yang@ex.io

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