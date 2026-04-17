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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 12:46 Uhr
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Shenxian County People's Government: 2nd Shandong Green Vegetable Industry Expo opens, showcasing push for smart, sustainable agriculture

LIAOCHENG, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 700 agricultural enterprises, research institutions, and international exhibitors converged on Wednesday at the Shenxian County Convention Center in Liaocheng City for the opening of the 2nd Shandong Green Vegetable Industry Expo, an event highlighting China's accelerating shift toward technology-driven, sustainable farming.

2nd Shandong Green Vegetable Industry Expo opens, showcasing push for smart, sustainable agriculture

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With the theme of "Green, Technology, Health, and Sharing," the expo covers 300,000 square meters, featuring dedicated zones for smart agriculture, modern seed technology, and green agricultural inputs, alongside cultural and culinary experiences.

Organizers positioned the event as a platform to bridge agricultural innovation with market access, hosting a series of activities such as exhibitions, forums, and production-marketing matchmaking events.

The exhibition draws participation from more than 10 universities and research institutions, such as China Agricultural University and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, as well as over 10 provincial-level or national agricultural high-tech zones like the Yellow River Delta Agricultural High-tech Zone. Leading industry enterprises, including Luhua Group and Anxin Seedlings, are showcasing new varieties and processing technologies. Themed exhibition areas have been set up by Serbia, all 16 prefecture-level cities within Shandong Province, and the Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, among others.

The expo arrives as Shandong pushes to modernize its vegetable sector through standardization, digitalization, and green development practices. The event is co-hosted by the Liaocheng Municipal People's Government and Shenxian County People's Government, among others. Local officials say they aim to use the event to strengthen technological support, deepen industrial integration, and enhance brand cultivation, setting a benchmark for the high-quality development of the green vegetable industry.

Source: Shenxian County People's Government



Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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